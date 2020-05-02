Protesters flocked to the Michigan Capitol Thursday against the governor's order to stay home – Up News Info Detroit

(Up News Info Detroit) – Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Michigan Capitol building, waving posters and tending firearms demanding to end the state, ordered: "Stay Home,quot; order.

The posters of the protesters said: "Close the running of the bulls,quot;, "Without work there is no freedom,quot; and "The tyrants take the rope,quot;.

Some people wore the "Don't Step On Me,quot; flag as a cape. Others chanted, "Lock her up," about the governor. Some wore hats of President Donald Trump "Make America Great Again,quot; or carried signs that supported it.

Joni George from Flushing said: “The virus is here. He's going to be here … it's time to let people go back to work. That's all about it."

Whitmer said Republicans "are acting as if we are in the middle of a political problem. This is a public health crisis." Commercial and residential construction will resume next week.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Whitmer needs to allow routine medical visits and treatments, and said people with health problems, diabetes and sickle cell disease are behind for help.

"The only thing I'm really asking the governor, our hospitals, and our doctors to work on is to open up the rest of the medical system. I think the daily health care of many Detroit residents is being neglected, ”said Mayor Mike Duggan.

Whitmer asked the Michigan legislature to extend the state's coronavirus emergency declaration, but the Republican-led house declined as the house voted on party lines to deny the extension.

Restaurants could start dinner service on May 16, when bars, casinos, gyms, and other public accommodation venues could also reopen.

