Preview of the virtual meeting of "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; has just fallen and is full of shadows

Roommates, get ready because the season 12 virtual gathering for the "Royal Housewives of Atlanta,quot; is just around the corner! In the preview released by Bravo, the women are definitely not allowing social estrangement to stop them from shedding tons of shadow and bringing receipts as only the "real Atlanta Housewives,quot; can.

When the coronavirus outbreak began, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; recorded their annual reunion special, but of course those plans had to be changed immediately. Fortunately, Bravo decided to make history by giving fans their first virtual reunion, with the Atlanta ladies retelling the entire drama of season 12 via video chat.

In the preview just dropped, the ladies seem ready to read each other for dirt and something else. At the 3-part meeting beginning May 10thKenya Moore asks someone in the preview clip this burning question: "When have you ever had a man on this show other than the one you and NeNe pretended at the same time?"

That drama is immediately followed by Porsha Williams absolutely speaking of Eva Marcille, saying, "First of all, I will never forgive you for speaking of my son." You see me? Do you hear what i say Eva tries to defend herself by saying, "I never spoke of your son," but Porsha was not buying it and replied, "Yes, what you did."

Then comes the showdown between "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; OG NeNe Leakes and his co-star Kandi Burruss, as the two have been coming and going recently on social media in the days leading up to the recording meeting. Kandi says to NeNe: "I am embedded in your motherf ** king brain, b ** ch. And you will continue to know me!"

The clip ends with NeNe disappearing from the camera. After the first part, the second part of the meeting will air on May 17.th and the third part will air on May 24th.

