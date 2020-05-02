(Up News Info 11) – One of the most difficult times in the United States dates back to 1972: an election year for President Richard M. Nixon.

Nixon had served in Congress before he was vice president of Dwight D. Eisenhower between 1952 and 1960.

He ran for president in 1960 against Senator John F. Kennedy, but lost the Electoral College despite winning the popular vote.

After the loss, he told the press how lucky they were that "they would no longer have Nixon to kick."

By 1968, the Vietnam War had consumed the Johnson Administration and sparked coastal or coastal protests. Johnson did not run for another term. But Nixon did it, with his running mate, Spiro Agnew, and he won.

On June 17, 1972, it was reported that the seat of the Democratic National Convention in Washington at its Watergate offices had been destroyed. As time went on, the misbehavior involving the Nixon Administration became more apparent. I was in college at the time, and this was one of the first times I saw "wall-to-wall,quot; coverage in Congressional television research on the theft. It was also the first time we heard the phrase, "What did the President know and when did he know?" Spoken by Senator Howard Baker of Tennessee.

Nixon resigned on August 8, 1974. He was the first American president to resign before his term ended.

Gerald Ford was sworn in as the 38th President and served the rest of Nixon's tenure.

This was the first time that Americans witnessed a presidential resignation on both radio and television.