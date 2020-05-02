President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Up News Info

President Donald Trump questions published reports that there is not enough coronavirus testing available to ensure the safety of all members of Congress.

Both Politico and the New York Times have published stories in recent days saying Congressional physician Dr. Brian Monahan warned that there is not enough evidence capacity for the 100 senators as they return to session on Monday.

In a Friday article, the New York Times said that while President Trump and his close aides are "repeatedly tested" for COVID-19, some members of Congress will be unlucky when they return to Washington. Meanwhile, Politico released a similar report on Thursday, saying that "coronavirus testing will be available to sick staff and senators, but not enough to proactively screen the 100 senators."

President Trump had big problems with the articles. On Saturday morning, he went to Twitter to insist that there is a "tremendous" amount of coronavirus testing available to senators.

“There is tremendous CoronaVirus testing capacity in Washington for senators returning to Capital Hill on Monday. Similarly, the Camera, which should return but not by Crazy Nancy P. The 5 minute Abbott test will be used. Please inform Dr. Brian P. Monahan. @MarkMeadows, ”Trump tweeted and tagged his new chief of staff, former Rep. Mark Meadows (Republican from North Carolina).

Here's the president's storm of tweets for Saturday:

