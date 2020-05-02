Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss share first look at RHOA season 12 virtual reunion – Check out ladies' outfits

Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss made their fans happy when they shared a sneak peek at the RHOA Season 12 virtual reunion. You can see the RHOA ladies in the video and see their beautiful outfits.

Take a look at the clip that both stars shared on their IG accounts.

As expected, this virtual gathering will be full of drama, and you'll be able to see this in the teaser video below.

As you know, NeNe was very angry and she left the meeting.

‘First look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 virtual reunion 🔥🔥 Premieres on May 10 🍑 #RHOA #RHOAReunion #Trailblazers & # 39; Porsha shared her video.

Kandi shared the same clip on her own IG account and captioned the post in the following words:

‘A small quarantine will not get in our #RHOA meeting! Who is ready for our first virtual meeting? The three-part meeting begins Sunday, May 10 at 8 / 7c on @BravoTV. More information here: https://bravo.ly/2Yr8GFw, "wrote Kandi.

Someone posted this message: "Well, Chile … Nene said on her YouTube channel that she left the meeting early because they were not treating her well."

Another follower said: ‘Wait … is Porsha angry when Eva said that her daughter looks like,quot; Dennis with a bow? "Because I did not take it as a shadow. But I will say that it is very hypocritical to try to say that Kenya should get over it and make peace with Nene when she asked if Kenya was having a buffalo. So how Porsha feels at the time is probably what Kenya feels. Just an IMO observation. "

Someone else wrote, "Kandi got a real gangsta behind her laptop. Goodbye Kandi." We're still bored. "And another commenter said," Eva was not disrespectful … she repeated what everyone knew … about her son who never. I heard … smh. "

A RHOA fan posted: Ne Nene is zooming out fast! Porsha, I'm glad you give it to people the way they deserve it! "

Porsha made her fans happy the other day when she announced that the entire Dish Nation crew is back.



