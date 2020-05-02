Police: man kicked in the head in "violent assault,quot; near downtown Boston

A 60-year-old Boston man faces assault charges after he allegedly kicked another man in the head multiple times on Friday night, causing serious injuries, according to Boston police.

Darwin May, 60, was arrested and charged with assault and battery using a dangerous weapon, the police said.

Officers responded around 8:37 p.m. The report that a man was unconscious after "being kicked multiple times in the head,quot; near Cambridge Street and Blossom Street, police said. Upon arrival, Boston EMS transported the victim for treatment to a local hospital. According to the police, the man remains in stable but serious condition.

May remained at the scene, and was arrested and taken into custody. Police said the 60-year-old man is expected to be processed on Monday in connection with the attack.