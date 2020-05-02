Police: 2 separate shootings in St. Paul, minutes away, left 2 dead overnight – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two deadly shootings in St. Paul, one minute away, left two people dead in St. Paul overnight. Police say they do not believe the shootings were related.

First, around 9:15 p.m. On Friday night, a man was shot inside a gas station in the 1100 block of Maryland Avenue East.

St. Paul Fire paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to locate and arrest a suspect soon after, after gathering witness statements and evidence at the scene.

Then just about 10 minutes later, and just two and a half miles away, police say another deadly shooting occurred after a car accident near the intersection of Highway 61 and Burns Avenue. According to police, drivers got out of their vehicles and started arguing with each other before one shot the other.

The victim was taken to the Regions Hospital, where he later died. The alleged shooter is currently in custody. Homicide detectives continue to investigate the area and search for possible witnesses.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is currently working to identify the two victims and their exact causes of death.