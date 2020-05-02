Plunge your teeth into these juicy celebrity revelations

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

They're lighting us up with all of our favorite celebrity books!

These days, it's a great idea to grab your Kindle and curl up on your couch to read a juicy memory of one of your favorite celebrities.

While we are socially estranged, we have plenty of time to sink our teeth into these autobiographies that include everything from stars who expose their exes, show us an intimate look at their lives, or tell us hilarious stories that make us laugh.

If you want all the details about Jessica Simpsonthe famous relationship with Nick Lacheyor want even more information about the lives of reality TV stars like Colton Underwood and Erika jayne, we have your covered.

With shocking secrets from stars like Anna Faris, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele and more, we have the feeling that you will be reading until late at night.

So grab your marker and check out our list below.