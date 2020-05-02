Plunge your teeth into these juicy celebrity revelations

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
They're lighting us up with all of our favorite celebrity books!
These days, it's a great idea to grab your Kindle and curl up on your couch to read a juicy memory of one of your favorite celebrities.
While we are socially estranged, we have plenty of time to sink our teeth into these autobiographies that include everything from stars who expose their exes, show us an intimate look at their lives, or tell us hilarious stories that make us laugh.
If you want all the details about Jessica Simpsonthe famous relationship with Nick Lacheyor want even more information about the lives of reality TV stars like Colton Underwood and Erika jayne, we have your covered.
With shocking secrets from stars like Anna Faris, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele and more, we have the feeling that you will be reading until late at night.
So grab your marker and check out our list below.
Jessica Simpson open book
Juiciest Tidbit: Jessica SimpsonHer memory was really juicy, with her writing everything about her marriage and divorce to Nick Lachey and his messy romance with John Mayer, with the latter even tackling the book recently about its appearance in Watch what happens live.
Not rated by Anna Faris
Juiciest Tidbit: The actress told EVERYONE about her marriages with Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, and how ardent and heavy was his relationship with the latter.
It's me: loving the person you are today by Chrissy Metz
The biggest revelation: the We are Star's memory is a heartbreaking but heartening look at the mistakes she has previously faced, while also having the ability to forgive people like her stepfather, who Metz said had verbally and physically abused her.
Not Right: Making Anguish Happily Ever After by Andi Dorfman
The biggest revelation: First Bachelorette party lead put so much on his ex fiance Josh Murray and runner-up Nick Viall in her book, saying that Murray was verbally abusive and that Viall had disappointed her in her fantasy suite date with his words.
Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness
The biggest revelation: the Weird eye star writes in her book about the time she found out she was HIV positive, writing: "That day was as devastating as you might think it would be." He also writes about the turmoil in his childhood before finally finding his way to self-love and acceptance.
Tiffany Haddish's last black unicorn
The biggest revelation: While the Girls Tour The actress never stops making us laugh on screen, her memory has some heartbreaking glances from her past, including the victim of abuse from her mother and ex-husband. However, the comedian also spends much of her book on her way to finding her standing voice, which was clearly worth it and took her where she was meant to be.
The First Time: Meeting and Seeking Love on Reality TV by Colton Underwood
Juicier little things: the Single Star writes about questioning her sexuality, her relationship with Aly Raisman and her strategy of landing her lead role on the ABC dating show.
Pretty Mess by Erika Jayne
Juiciest Tidbit: In addition to addressing the moment when he lost his virginity, the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives star also provides information about her current marriage. "Tom is 33 years older than me," he wrote. "It was always more important to everyone else than to any of us. All a couple really needs is to have the same philosophy of life. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion, nothing of that at stake … "
Believe me by Yolanda Hadid
Juiciest Tidbit: The end of your marriage to David Foster and relationships with her Beverly Hills Royal Housewives co-stars
Not yet killed by Phil Collins
Juiciest Tidbit: He was a witness Princess Dianait's a matter of James Hewitt first hand.
A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston
Juicier little things: His dangerous ex and losing his virginity to a prostitute.
Around the Way Girl by Taraji P. Henson
Juiciest Tidbit: Angelina Jolie consoled Henson after she lost the Oscar for best supporting actress for Penelope Cruz in 2009.
The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer
Juiciest Tidbit: The star shares her sex number.
Ramona Roller Coaster Life by Ramona Singer
Juiciest Tidbit: The real housewives of New York Star admits that she really got a goofy job.
Down the rabbit hole by Holly Madison
The biggest revelation: First Girls next door The star says she once contemplated suicide while living at the Playboy Mansion.
Straight Walk by Patricia Velasquez
The biggest revelation: the Mummy Star writes about how she hid her sexuality from loved ones for years.
Look at me by Anjelica Huston
Juicier little things: All the details about your relationships with Ryan O & # 39; Neal and Jack nicholson.
Brunette Ambition by Lea Michele
Juiciest Tidbit: She showed her castmates on the set of Joy.
Melissa explains it all by Melissa Joan Hart
Juiciest Tidbit: She sneaked into a minor, and micro-administered,Britney Spears through the back door and into his first nightclub in the late 90s.
Where are we for an address
Juiciest Tidbit: With abundant behind-the-scenes photos, it's like having a behind-the-scenes pass to join the British band on tour!
Manual for an unpredictable life by Rosie Pérez
Juiciest Tidbit: In his long enmity with J.Lo, which goes back to his In vivid color days says rosie The American Idol the judge became "a ghetto biatch, screaming and hitting her chest," when she "went,quot; to Perez.
Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year by Demi Lovato
The biggest revelation: The former Disney star who once admitted that "she couldn't go from 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine,quot; is a good example for her younger sister as one of the reasons she decided to clean up.
All That Is Bitter and Sweet by Ashley Judd
The biggest revelation: the Divergent The actress alleges that she was abandoned and exposed to chronic drug use while her mother, Naomi Judd, was becoming a legend of the country.
Cameron Diaz's body book
Juiciest Tidbit: In a section of his body image book, the Annie Star explains that pubic hair serves as a "cute little drape,quot; and that women should consider leaving their vaginas "fully clothed."
Drinking and dating: P.S. Social media is ruining the romance for Brandi Glanville
Juicier little things: the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives star alleges she contracted an incurable sexually transmitted disease from ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and she stalked him on Twitter and his extramarital affair became a new wife, LeAnn Rimes.
I didn't come here to make friends: confessions of a reality show villain! by Courtney Robertson
Juiciest Tidbit: In the chapter titled "Catwalking & Starf – king,quot; Robertson remembers Adrian Grenier affectionately. "I had the biggest penis I have ever seen, and the biggest bush!"
Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned into a Dirty Comedian by Bob Saget
Juiciest Tidbit: In Full house: "I was not the first choice for the role of Danny Tanner. Betty white It was. Not true, but there was another actor with whom the pilot was shot. "
Deep Thoughts of a Hollywood Blonde by Jennie Garth
The biggest revelation: She developed an anxiety disorder at the age of 19 "that was almost paralyzing at times," so she "stopped going to the movies or buying clothes or doing any of the other things that normal young people do."
Coreyography: A Memoir by Corey Feldman
The biggest revelation: In graphic detail, Feldman reveals the sexual abuse that he and the deceased Corey Haim suffered when they rose to fame in the late 1980s by abusing drugs.
Spelling as is by Tori Spelling
Juicier little things: Filled with OMG and TMI moments, the reality star uses family poop, water breaks, miscarriage is bled, and sex is taped!
The soundtrack of my life by Clive Davis
Juiciest Tidbit: The twice-divorced music executive reveals himself to be bisexual, reporting that he first connected with another man during "the Studio 54 era," and revealing that he finally entered into a 15-year "monogamous relationship,quot; with an unknown doctor.
This would normally be a cause for concern for Danielle Fishel
Juiciest Tidbit: She was almost rescued in the middle of the highway by the Oscar winner Jared Leto, who was the only one to stop and offer assistance when she suffered a traffic accident.
Italian style love: the secrets of my warm and happy marriage by Melissa Gorga
Juiciest Tidbit: In a controversial marriage advice manual, the New Jersey Royal Housewives the star informs the wives: "(A) the woman needs to keep fit. She has to be seductive. She has to be willing to try new things for her husband's pleasure and her own. And, most importantly, she has to be available for sex. "
Now accepting roses by Amanda Stanton
Juiciest Tidbit: How Andi Dorfman did in his book this Single alum accuses ex Josh Murray from being controlling: "There were control issues, more than a few told lies, plus other red flags along the way. Not to mention that Andi Dorfman even wrote a book about his jealous and selfish ways. And what did I do? I kept kissing him hoping that become a prince. "
I'm your Huckleberry by Val Kilmer
Juiciest Tidbit: The scoop on Top Gun and its relationship with Tom Cruise.
Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow
The biggest revelation: The journalist details that Matt Lauer has a button on his desk to close the door of his office, a claim that Lauer denies.
To me he was just dad by Joshua David Stein
Juiciest Tidbit: In this compilation of stories from famous parents' sons and daughters, Brandon Jenner shares that he only saw Caitlyn Jenner "half a dozen times,quot; in 17 years.
