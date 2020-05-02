Home Entertainment Plunge your teeth into these juicy celebrity revelations

Plunge your teeth into these juicy celebrity revelations

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Plunge your teeth into these juicy celebrity revelations

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

They're lighting us up with all of our favorite celebrity books!

These days, it's a great idea to grab your Kindle and curl up on your couch to read a juicy memory of one of your favorite celebrities.

While we are socially estranged, we have plenty of time to sink our teeth into these autobiographies that include everything from stars who expose their exes, show us an intimate look at their lives, or tell us hilarious stories that make us laugh.

If you want all the details about Jessica Simpsonthe famous relationship with Nick Lacheyor want even more information about the lives of reality TV stars like Colton Underwood and Erika jayne, we have your covered.

With shocking secrets from stars like Anna Faris, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele and more, we have the feeling that you will be reading until late at night.

So grab your marker and check out our list below.

Jessica Simpson open book

Juiciest Tidbit: Jessica SimpsonHer memory was really juicy, with her writing everything about her marriage and divorce to Nick Lachey and his messy romance with John Mayer, with the latter even tackling the book recently about its appearance in Watch what happens live.

Not rated by Anna Faris

Juiciest Tidbit: The actress told EVERYONE about her marriages with Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, and how ardent and heavy was his relationship with the latter.


E-Comm: Celebrities Juiciest Books, Anna Faris

It's me: loving the person you are today by Chrissy Metz

The biggest revelation: the We are Star's memory is a heartbreaking but heartening look at the mistakes she has previously faced, while also having the ability to forgive people like her stepfather, who Metz said had verbally and physically abused her.


E-Comm: Juiciest Famous Books, Chrissy Mets

Not Right: Making Anguish Happily Ever After by Andi Dorfman

The biggest revelation: First Bachelorette party lead put so much on his ex fiance Josh Murray and runner-up Nick Viall in her book, saying that Murray was verbally abusive and that Viall had disappointed her in her fantasy suite date with his words.


E-Comm: Celebrities Juiciest Tell-All Books, Andi Dorfman

Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness

The biggest revelation: the Weird eye star writes in her book about the time she found out she was HIV positive, writing: "That day was as devastating as you might think it would be." He also writes about the turmoil in his childhood before finally finding his way to self-love and acceptance.


E-Comm: Juiciest Famous Books, Jonathan Van Ness

Tiffany Haddish's last black unicorn

The biggest revelation: While the Girls Tour The actress never stops making us laugh on screen, her memory has some heartbreaking glances from her past, including the victim of abuse from her mother and ex-husband. However, the comedian also spends much of her book on her way to finding her standing voice, which was clearly worth it and took her where she was meant to be.


E-Comm: Juiciest Famous Books, Tiffany Haddish

The First Time: Meeting and Seeking Love on Reality TV by Colton Underwood

Juicier little things: the Single Star writes about questioning her sexuality, her relationship with Aly Raisman and her strategy of landing her lead role on the ABC dating show.


E-Comm: Celebrities Juiciest Books, Colton Underwood

Pretty Mess by Erika Jayne

Juiciest Tidbit: In addition to addressing the moment when he lost his virginity, the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives star also provides information about her current marriage. "Tom is 33 years older than me," he wrote. "It was always more important to everyone else than to any of us. All a couple really needs is to have the same philosophy of life. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion, nothing of that at stake … "


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Believe me by Yolanda Hadid

Juiciest Tidbit: The end of your marriage to David Foster and relationships with her Beverly Hills Royal Housewives co-stars


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Not yet killed by Phil Collins

Juiciest Tidbit: He was a witness Princess Dianait's a matter of James Hewitt first hand.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston

Juicier little things: His dangerous ex and losing his virginity to a prostitute.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Around the Way Girl by Taraji P. Henson

Juiciest Tidbit: Angelina Jolie consoled Henson after she lost the Oscar for best supporting actress for Penelope Cruz in 2009.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer

Juiciest Tidbit: The star shares her sex number.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Ramona Roller Coaster Life by Ramona Singer

Juiciest Tidbit: The real housewives of New York Star admits that she really got a goofy job.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Down the rabbit hole by Holly Madison

The biggest revelation: First Girls next door The star says she once contemplated suicide while living at the Playboy Mansion.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Straight Walk by Patricia Velasquez

The biggest revelation: the Mummy Star writes about how she hid her sexuality from loved ones for years.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Look at me by Anjelica Huston

Juicier little things: All the details about your relationships with Ryan O & # 39; Neal and Jack nicholson.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Brunette Ambition by Lea Michele

Juiciest Tidbit: She showed her castmates on the set of Joy.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Melissa explains it all by Melissa Joan Hart

Juiciest Tidbit: She sneaked into a minor, and micro-administered,Britney Spears through the back door and into his first nightclub in the late 90s.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Where are we for an address

Juiciest Tidbit: With abundant behind-the-scenes photos, it's like having a behind-the-scenes pass to join the British band on tour!


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Manual for an unpredictable life by Rosie Pérez

Juiciest Tidbit: In his long enmity with J.Lo, which goes back to his In vivid color days says rosie The American Idol the judge became "a ghetto biatch, screaming and hitting her chest," when she "went,quot; to Perez.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year by Demi Lovato

The biggest revelation: The former Disney star who once admitted that "she couldn't go from 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine,quot; is a good example for her younger sister as one of the reasons she decided to clean up.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

All That Is Bitter and Sweet by Ashley Judd

The biggest revelation: the Divergent The actress alleges that she was abandoned and exposed to chronic drug use while her mother, Naomi Judd, was becoming a legend of the country.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Cameron Diaz's body book

Juiciest Tidbit: In a section of his body image book, the Annie Star explains that pubic hair serves as a "cute little drape,quot; and that women should consider leaving their vaginas "fully clothed."


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Drinking and dating: P.S. Social media is ruining the romance for Brandi Glanville

Juicier little things: the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives star alleges she contracted an incurable sexually transmitted disease from ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and she stalked him on Twitter and his extramarital affair became a new wife, LeAnn Rimes.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

I didn't come here to make friends: confessions of a reality show villain! by Courtney Robertson

Juiciest Tidbit: In the chapter titled "Catwalking & Starf – king,quot; Robertson remembers Adrian Grenier affectionately. "I had the biggest penis I have ever seen, and the biggest bush!"


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned into a Dirty Comedian by Bob Saget

Juiciest Tidbit: In Full house: "I was not the first choice for the role of Danny Tanner. Betty white It was. Not true, but there was another actor with whom the pilot was shot. "


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Deep Thoughts of a Hollywood Blonde by Jennie Garth

The biggest revelation: She developed an anxiety disorder at the age of 19 "that was almost paralyzing at times," so she "stopped going to the movies or buying clothes or doing any of the other things that normal young people do."


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Coreyography: A Memoir by Corey Feldman

The biggest revelation: In graphic detail, Feldman reveals the sexual abuse that he and the deceased Corey Haim suffered when they rose to fame in the late 1980s by abusing drugs.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Spelling as is by Tori Spelling

Juicier little things: Filled with OMG and TMI moments, the reality star uses family poop, water breaks, miscarriage is bled, and sex is taped!


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

The soundtrack of my life by Clive Davis

Juiciest Tidbit: The twice-divorced music executive reveals himself to be bisexual, reporting that he first connected with another man during "the Studio 54 era," and revealing that he finally entered into a 15-year "monogamous relationship,quot; with an unknown doctor.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

This would normally be a cause for concern for Danielle Fishel

Juiciest Tidbit: She was almost rescued in the middle of the highway by the Oscar winner Jared Leto, who was the only one to stop and offer assistance when she suffered a traffic accident.


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Italian style love: the secrets of my warm and happy marriage by Melissa Gorga

Juiciest Tidbit: In a controversial marriage advice manual, the New Jersey Royal Housewives the star informs the wives: "(A) the woman needs to keep fit. She has to be seductive. She has to be willing to try new things for her husband's pleasure and her own. And, most importantly, she has to be available for sex. "


E-Comm: Juiciest Revealing Celebrity Books

Now accepting roses by Amanda Stanton

Juiciest Tidbit: How Andi Dorfman did in his book this Single alum accuses ex Josh Murray from being controlling: "There were control issues, more than a few told lies, plus other red flags along the way. Not to mention that Andi Dorfman even wrote a book about his jealous and selfish ways. And what did I do? I kept kissing him hoping that become a prince. "


E-Comm: Celebs Juiciest Tell-All Books, Amanda Stanton

I'm your Huckleberry by Val Kilmer

Juiciest Tidbit: The scoop on Top Gun and its relationship with Tom Cruise.


E-Comm: Juiciest Famous Books, Val Kilmer

Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow

The biggest revelation: The journalist details that Matt Lauer has a button on his desk to close the door of his office, a claim that Lauer denies.


E-Comm: Juiciest Famous Books, Ronan Farrow

To me he was just dad by Joshua David Stein

Juiciest Tidbit: In this compilation of stories from famous parents' sons and daughters, Brandon Jenner shares that he only saw Caitlyn Jenner "half a dozen times,quot; in 17 years.


E-Comm: Celebrities Juiciest Books, Joshua David Stein

Looking for more nonfiction finds? Check out these iconic true crime books!

—Originally published on April 23, 2020 at 6:00 am PT

%MINIFYHTML3c9b9f10fdfa1c63c54d9325cb2d87a312%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©