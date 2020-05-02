Plans to facilitate "stay home,quot; order to be announced soon, but Newsom urges patience – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California may be close to starting to reopen its economy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that an announcement is expected to be made in days about plans to ease restrictions on orders to stay home, however, warning that there would be modifications to keep people safe.

For now, he is asking for patience.

"If we can hold the line and continue to do a good job, and just avoid the temptation to go back and congregate with people so that we can see an increase in the spread, we will get there much sooner," he said.

But not everyone heard the governor's calls to stay home, and some struggling businesses defied state and local orders and have reopened.

A poll by the University of California, Berkeley, shows that most support Newsom's response to the crisis, and 70 percent say they are more concerned with the reopening too soon, rather than the economic impact of the pandemic.