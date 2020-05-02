Pilot survives emergency crash landing on a busy street in Fresno – Up News Info San Francisco

FRESNO (Up News Info / AP) – A small plane crashed and landed on the roof in the middle of a busy street in Fresno on Saturday, but no one on the ground was injured and the pilot walked away with bumps and scratches, authorities said.

Philip Barnett told Fresno Bee that the engine of his Cessna 172 Skyhawk failed after taking off from the Sierra Sky Park airport in Fresno shortly before 10 a.m. He said he turned around and landed near the end of the runway, but the plane had a lot of momentum going through a metal fence and a pedestrian walkway.

Fresno Police Lt. Jennifer Horford told the Up News Info affiliate that the pilot landed in the wind that increased the plane's speed, propelling it toward Herndon Avenue, where it capsized and landed in the median.

"I was lucky there were no cars," said Barnett.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.

