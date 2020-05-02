Peter Weber says that “ he did it well & # 39; & # 39; with girlfriend Kelley Flanagan

Third is the expired one!

The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter Weber has found his person … and that's Kelley Flanagan.

Even though he didn't discover love during the ABC dating series, especially after Hannah Ann Sluss canceled their engagement and he and Madison Prewett broke two days after they reconciled, it seems he finally found his someone special.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed E! News what we were all thinking: Peter and Kelly are dating.

However, now the couple is making things official on their own terms.

"You caught me. Let the adventure begin," Peter captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, along with a photo of him and Kelley dating at sunset. Kelley responded to her post with a red heart emoji.

The romantic snapshot of the two of them was probably taken during the ABC dating series when they had their individual date.

Also, the 28-year-old pilot left a sweet and moving comment on Kelley's Instagram page.