Peter Weber says that “ he did it well & # 39; & # 39; with girlfriend Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter Weber has found his person … and that's Kelley Flanagan.
Even though he didn't discover love during the ABC dating series, especially after Hannah Ann Sluss canceled their engagement and he and Madison Prewett broke two days after they reconciled, it seems he finally found his someone special.
Earlier this week, a source confirmed E! News what we were all thinking: Peter and Kelly are dating.
However, now the couple is making things official on their own terms.
"You caught me. Let the adventure begin," Peter captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, along with a photo of him and Kelley dating at sunset. Kelley responded to her post with a red heart emoji.
The romantic snapshot of the two of them was probably taken during the ABC dating series when they had their individual date.
Also, the 28-year-old pilot left a sweet and moving comment on Kelley's Instagram page.
Before the weekend, the Chicago-based attorney shared a pair of black-and-white photos of when she attended the Polo Fest.
"Go back to when I found myself Kygo in August and I got him to sign this cord to give Peter away on the show, "she shared.
In the first photo, she was posing with the musician and some friends.
The other snapshot showed the message that was written on its cord. "Pilot Pete, don't be silly, choose Kelley!" he said.
Shortly after posting his flashback photos, Peter chimed in.
"I finally got it right," he replied to his post with a heart-eyed emoji.
According to our inside information, which he previously shared that they were together, Peter was the one who decided to be "exclusive,quot; with the attorney.
"They have been quite inseparable this past month and Peter is still in quarantine with Kelley in Chicago," the source said. "Peter had the idea that things would unfold like this. He knew what he was doing when he first flew to Chicago."
He added: "He was very interested in Kelley from the beginning, and after spending a lot of time with her, he decided he wanted to be exclusive."
It seems that their relationship is officially official.
