People defend Rose Byrne after Variety misquoted her

"No one is canceling Rose Byrne on my watch!"
If you haven't been watching the Hulu miniseries America lady, you are missing one of the best TV shows right now.
The series (based mainly on real events and real people) tells the story of the Women's Movement in the 1970s and its quest to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
Among the many stars in the miniseries is Cate Blanchett, who plays Phyllis Schlafly, who in real life was a conservative and anti-feminist activist, who led a movement to stop ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
And Rose Byrne, who plays the iconic feminist Gloria Steinem.
Rose recently did an interview with Variety to talk about America lady.
And earlier today, Variety promoted the interview in a now-deleted tweet, where they made it appear that Rose was praising Phyllis:
Except that wasn't exactly what she said. And if you see the question in full context or listen to the audio, you can tell that she was being sarcastic:
Phyllis Schlafly is deceased, but if you could sit with her, what would you ask her?
I feel like you don't have to ask her a lot, and she would just take the reins and start talking, and talk, and talk, and talk. He had a strange ability to speak and not breathe … six children, a law graduate, a married couple, an antifem activist. She was a top-notch feminist. Absolutely. (Laughter) Talk about an independent woman.
All Rose does is point out the great irony that Phyllis was able to accomplish and do whatever she wanted, but she worked to prevent other women from doing it.
Of course, people were NOT here because Rose was misquoted and dragged:
After Variety pointed out that the tweet was nothing more than messy and misleading, they removed it and apologized (I hope they also apologized to Rose).
But the important thing is that we, of course, continue to represent Rose!
