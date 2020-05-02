Pence staff threatens to punish Steve Herman, reporter who said VP did not follow mask policy

A journalist who covered Vice President Pence's visit to the Mayo Clinic this week says Pence's office punished him after revealing that visitors were told to wear masks on the trip, a vice president rule. I didn't follow him. Pence faced criticism for giving up a mask during the visit, which violated Mayo Clinic policy and the government's own guidance.

Steve Herman, head of the White House office for Voice of America, told The Washington Post that Pence staff prohibited him from traveling on Air Force Two after Herman's reports contradicted Pence's narrative on the mask policy. .

The Mayo Clinic has a policy that requires visitors to wear masks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. After photos showed Pence was the only person without a mask during his visit to the Minnesota clinic on Tuesday, his wife Karen Pence told Fox News that the vice president was not aware of the policy until after his visit.

But Herman reported otherwise, tweeting that everyone who traveled with Pence "was notified by @VP's office the day before the trip that @MayoClinic required to wear masks and prepare accordingly." Herman covered the trip as a pool reporter.

All of us who traveled with him were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that the use of masks was required by the @MayoClinic and prepare accordingly. https://t.co/LFqh27LusD – Steve Herman (@ W7VOA) April 30, 2020

Herman said the tweet angered Pence staff, who said he had violated unofficial terms for a planning memo sent before the visit, which said masks are required for everyone traveling with the vice president. But Herman's tweet came two days after the trip had already happened.

Herman said in a statement to The Washington Post: "My tweet speaks for itself. We always comply and will strictly adhere to keeping any White House communications to journalists out of record for planning purposes involving logistics that have security implications. before the events … All of the reporters from the White House group, including myself and my VOA colleagues, take it very seriously. " He declined to comment further to Up News Info News. (Herman has previously contributed reporting from Tokyo to Up News Info News.)

Herman said he learned of the punishment through the White House Correspondents Association, which did not immediately comment to Up News Info News. Pence's office declined to comment.

The Mayo Clinic said in a now-deleted tweet that it told Pence about the mask policy before his visit. The clinic said in a later statement that it had told Pence's office but not the vice president himself.

the @MayoClinic has removed this tweet about face masks and the @VPThe visit of. pic.twitter.com/0OJTwdy6x0 – Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 28, 2020

The CDC has recommended that all Americans wear face masks in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain. – a suggestion that President Trump said he will not follow.

Voice of America is a news organization funded by the United States government, but editorially independent. Trump often criticized VOA coverage, and the White House in April even issued a statement accusing the outlet of promoting Chinese "propaganda,quot; through its coronavirus coverage.

VOA said in a statement to Up News Info News that it "adheres to the highest standards in journalism,quot; and that its statute requires that it be "accurate, objective, and comprehensive,quot; in its coverage of the United States government.

A Wall Street Journal reporter who also covered Pence's trip, and tweeted that "everyone told us the day before that we had to wear a mask if we entered the clinic," did not receive the same reaction from Pence's office, according to the Post.

Two days after visiting the Mayo Clinic, Pence wore a mask during a tour of a General Motors plant in Indiana that now manufactures ventilators.