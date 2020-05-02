Patrick Mahomes says he wants to reach a long-term agreement with the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants a long-term contract with the Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs reportedly exercised their fifth year option for 2018 NFL MVP Mahomes, 24, on Thursday, but Mahomes is eager to sign a new deal with the Chiefs after bringing the franchise to its second title. Super Bowl earlier this year.

WHAT IF . . . Had the 49ers recruited Mahomes in 2017?

"I want to be a boss for a long time. I want to have a contract that says that and then I can go out there and know that I have that security and all that," he told reporters on ESPN on Friday.

"I understand and trust the Chiefs organization and everyone in it will handle it the right way. I trust my representation that they are going to calm my mind and let me go out and love the game that I have loved playing."

"When it happens, it happens."

Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns during the 2019 NFL regular season, and then threw another 10 touchdowns in the postseason.