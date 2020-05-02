'Paradise City' trailer shows Cameron Boyce deceased in final project – Up News Info

A preview of Cameron Boyce's latest on-screen appearance is available, showing off his explorations of the darkest side of Hollywood.

The show, Paradise City, introduces Boyce as Simon Ostergaard, a musician tangled up in the dark side. "Do you think devil worship is real in Hollywood?" he asks in one scene. Like, all the black magic and all that stuff. "

Boyce died in July 2019 at the age of 20 from an epilepsy attack. The show's official Instagram page indicates that a portion of the series' proceeds will be donated to The Cameron Boyce Foundation, created by her parents. The eight-episode show is still looking for a home and is being purchased by CAA.

Boyce's final film, Dwarf, won and awarded at the Mammoth Film Festival in March. He rose to fame on the Disney Channel series Jessie and then it became part of the Disney franchise Decendents.

Paradise City It also stars Bella Thorne, Drea De Matteo, Mark Boone, Fairuza Balk, Rys Coiro, Ryan Hurst, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, and Brooke Lyons.