Padma Lakshmi jokes around with a full glass of tequila after discovering that her daughter won't return to school until September

Everyone has their own way of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, including quarantine and self-isolation measures. As the world already knows, most of the western hemisphere is blocked to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

Page six recently picked up a quirky Instagram post from the The best chef Hostess Padma Lakshmi, where she was teaching fans how to make delicious drinks during her quarantine time.

On Friday, she revealed her own margarita recipe and also had a few drinks because of her daughter, Krishna Thea, who has spent much more time at the house these days. In short, Padma finds it difficult to have her daughter around for so long.

According to page six, Padma took a few extra shots of tequila after discovering that her daughter, Krishna, would not return to school until the following academic year. Padma, 49, turned to her GI to reveal not only her prescription, but also her feelings toward her daughter's increased presence in the home.

It is clear that Padma would like a break at some point, however, it seems that he will not get it for at least a few months. According to the chef, he won't be back at his school until September this year, which means he'll also be home during the summer months.

In the video, Padma tells her followers not to put too much tequila in the drink for fear of getting drunk, but then Lakshmi says, "Actually, f * ck," and takes several big shots. The coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed everyone's schedules in recent months.

However, recent reports indicate that many US states are slowly reopening again, with Georgia being the first to do so. The move was hailed by some and criticized by others, as other states in the nation have started protests to reopen the economy.

In other news, Padma addressed social media users who accused her of not having morale due to her braless cooking demonstration. the The best chef The host urged his fans and supporters not to "monitor women's bodies in 2020."



