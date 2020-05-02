P.J. Panthers' Walker will miss the XFL, says it was' real football '

P.J. Walker was the first XFL breakout star this spring, and one of his first players to secure an NFL contract after the league closed. He says he earned that opportunity by playing "real soccer," which people might question because, after all, this was Vince McMahon's league.

Walker says that he and all the other XFL players had a mission to get to the NFL or, if applicable, to return to it. The former Temple quarterback was with the Colts for parts of three seasons, but was limited to the practice squad.

IYER: Could Walker really challenge Bridgewater in Carolina?

"Look, when most people listen to XFL, they think of pro wrestling and HE HATE ME jerseys – the things that everyone remembers from the previous season only of the old XFL, in 2001. The new league in the That I played was still owned by Vince McMahon, but there was nothing professional about it. It was real football, "Walker wrote for The Players & # 39; Tribune.

"Most of the XFL teams were really good. No cheats. No controversies. And I felt that the longer the season had been, the better the league would have been: more intense, more competitive," Walker added.

Walker never lost an XFL game; the Roughnecks were 5-0 when play was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The league never came back. McMahon filed for bankruptcy in April and put him into liquidation.

MORE: Quick Facts About P.J. Walker

Now Walker's college coach Matt Rhule is giving his old quarterback a chance to compete for a backup role with the Panthers.

Walker would love to see many more XFL alumni in NFL uniforms, especially with the expanding NFL team rosters. He believes the league's talent level was so good.

"That's why I'm going to miss the XFL for something fierce, and why the NFL will, too," he wrote to close his article.