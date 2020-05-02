– Orange County health officials reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the total to 50, the biggest jump in the death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The county also reported 163 additional coronavirus cases totaling 2,537.

The number of hospitalized patients fell from 190 on Thursday to 181 on Friday, and the number of intensive care patients increased from 63 to 61.

The jump in deaths came when hundreds of protesters gathered in Huntington Beach to ask Governor Gavin Newsom to lift his orders to stay home and to close the county's beaches.

Of the county's total cases, 50 involve individuals under the age of 18; 225 are between 18-24; 453 are between 25 and 34 years old; 376 are between 35-44; 475 are between 45-54; 427 are between 55-64; 262 are between 65-74; 160 are between 75-84; 108 are 85 years or older.

Of the patients who died, four percent were between 25 and 34 years old, six percent were between 35 and 44 years old, 10 percent were between 45 and 54 years old, 14 percent were between 55 and 64 years old, 10 percent were between 65 and 74 years old, 36 percent were between 75 and 84 years old, and 20 percent were 85 years old or older. Of the deaths, 30 percent were white, 30 percent were Latino, 26 percent were Asian, six percent were black, two percent were native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, two percent one hundred were classified as "other,quot; and two percent were unknown.

As of Friday, the county has evaluated 34,128 people.

On Thursday, Newsom announced a "hard shutdown,quot; of all state and local beaches in Orange County beginning Friday after seeing large crowds last weekend.

In response, several Orange Beach city councils voted to challenge Newsom's orders to temporarily close all Orange County beaches beginning Friday.

The Huntington Beach City Council plans to file a court order challenging the constitutionality of the governor's order to close the beaches.

