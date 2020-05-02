Orange County Barbershop Reopens Against Statewide Closing Orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – As funds begin to run out during the coronavirus pandemic, some small businesses have reopened their doors, violating closing orders across the state.

Chairs at Barberhood in Laguna Hills were in high demand on Friday, their first day open since the pandemic began.

Barberhood owners say they closed a week before orders to stay home were issued and say they had to reopen now because they were running out of money.

Because they have only been open for seven months, they did not qualify for an emergency loan.

"We didn't get any money from the government, or stimulus checks for ourselves," said co-owner Rick Wood. "We managed to keep it open for so long, but the reality is that you can only do it for so long."

The owners insist that they are taking all possible safety precautions to keep customers and staff safe.

"All of our hairdressers wear N-95 masks," said Barberhood co-owner Christine Wood. "We are carrying out a complete sterilization between all services, which lasts about 15 minutes, of the chairs, the tools."

"What people don't understand is hairdressing salons, hairdressing salons, when we go to school, most of what we learn is not to cut our hair or put our nails on, it's actually how to do sanitation," said Rick.

According to the county, the barbershop violates the state directive to close non-essential businesses. The owners believe that they are not violating any law.

"I don't think I am violating anything because, although Governor Newsom said what he said, our Orange County Board of Supervisors, from what I read, said that we can absolutely open our small business."

When county officials were asked if there will be compliance if non-essential businesses are reopened, an official said it will be up to each municipality.