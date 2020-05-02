OC beaches will remain closed this weekend after the judge denies the request for a temporary restraining order – Up News Info Los Angeles

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Orange County beaches will remain closed over the weekend after requests to reopen were shot down in court and tensions remain high between city leaders and the Governor over the ban.

In Huntington Beach on Saturday, the beach remained closed, with visible caution tape; However, beach goers still showed up at 7 a.m., with at least one training class.

On Friday, protests related to this issue turned violent and spread through the streets of Huntington Beach. The afternoon protests began when Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the 42 miles of the Orange County coastline closed.

Coastal cities like Dana Point, Huntington and Newport beaches responded, defying the governor's mandate by requesting a temporary restraining order on closure.

The judge denied the TRO, resulting in the closure being effective, for now. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for May 11.

"I'm not happy with that," said Wanda Haering, a walker. “I think it is a real shame. If you look at the drone, people would distance themselves. "

Meanwhile, the governor's office has requested a call with city leaders from the coastal community to discuss the matter.