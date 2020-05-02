Oakland principal raises funds to help families of COVID-19 affected schools – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – The principal of an East Bay school is doing what he can to help students whose parents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Juan Vaca is the principal of Global Family Elementary in Oakland, a bilingual Title I school where many of the families live below the poverty line.

The pandemic has left many of them without work or income.

Now three parents are sick: a mother and father in one family and the father of another family.

"We have one who is currently in the hospital and two are quarantined at his home," Vaca said. "These families have children in their homes, something that is affecting them, and we are trying to link them with food banks and … essential elements, since they cannot work."

Principal Vaca has created a GoFundMe page for those two families and also to help others secure their needs, such as food and Internet access for distance learning.

If you want to help, go to: Support Global Family Community – COVID-19