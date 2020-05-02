Northrop Grumman assists the US Air Force. USA Integrate network-centric 5th to 5th generation aircraft communications capabilities – Defense Blog

United States Defense Contractor Northrop Grumman announced that it is rapidly working on the development and implementation of a prototype of gatewayONE, an open system that enables translation and communication across platforms, in support of the Advanced Battle Management (ABMS) family of systems.

According to the contract, granted by the Networks and C3I Directorate of the Life Cycle Management Center of the US Air Force. Northrop Grumman provides engineering, management, and technical assistance for the Air Force integration of network-centric and other platform 5 to 5 generation aircraft communications capabilities into an open architecture modular gateway. Tests of a representative flight configuration will be conducted in a systems integration laboratory, on the ground and in the air based on the four-month operational demonstration rate planned by Air Force Acquisition Leader Dr. Will Roper and the Department of Air Force Chief Architect, Preston Dunlap.

"We are constantly advancing networking and communications capabilities focused on large-scale modular and open architecture systems systems solutions," said Roshan Roeder, vice president, communications, aerial sensors and networking division, Northrop Grumman. "We are working closely with the Air Force to design and deliver advanced communications systems in the field quickly and affordably."

The work done under this program will directly support live demonstrations of the Air Force family of advanced battle management systems. This capability could be used to network the types of aircraft being developed through the Air Force's Low Cost Attributable Aircraft Technology initiative.

Northrop Grumman will integrate this capability, using its proven Freedom radio product line that can connect 5th to 5th generation single type aircraft as well as 5th to 4th generation platforms, and through ABMS extend this to enable multiple types of platforms 5th generation to share and integrate data, helping to make interoperability a reality. Freedom's software-defined multifunction radios are the heart of the F-22 integrated avionics suite and the F-35 communications, navigation and identification system. Based on the investments, the company is developing affordable custom variants to fit multiple platforms.

Northrop Grumman solves the most difficult problems in space, aeronautics, defense, and cyberspace to meet the constantly evolving needs of our customers around the world. Our 90,000 employees define what is possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.