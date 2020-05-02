Home Local News North Texas man accused of shooting at embassy said he feared Cuban...

North Texas man accused of shooting at embassy said he feared Cuban organized crime – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>North Texas man suspected of shooting at Cuba embassy in Washington DC - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A North Texas man accused of spraying nearly three dozen rounds in front of the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C., told police he wanted "to catch them before they could catch him."

Court documents released Friday say Alexander Alazo, 42, of Aubrey, Texas, applied for asylum in the United States in 2007.

Alazo said he received threats from Cuban organized crime groups years later and that he feared they would attack him.

Police say Alazo opened fire on the Cuban embassy with an AK-47 rifle around 2 a.m. Thursday. Since then, he has been accused of violent attack against a foreign official or local, firearm crimes and other charges.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©