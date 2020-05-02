North Texas man accused of shooting at embassy said he feared Cuban organized crime – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A North Texas man accused of spraying nearly three dozen rounds in front of the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C., told police he wanted "to catch them before they could catch him."

Court documents released Friday say Alexander Alazo, 42, of Aubrey, Texas, applied for asylum in the United States in 2007.

Alazo said he received threats from Cuban organized crime groups years later and that he feared they would attack him.

Police say Alazo opened fire on the Cuban embassy with an AK-47 rifle around 2 a.m. Thursday. Since then, he has been accused of violent attack against a foreign official or local, firearm crimes and other charges.

