North Texas County among those allowed to reopen businesses at 50% capacity – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A county in North Texas is among the 50 counties in the state that can reopen businesses at 50% of capacity by health officials.

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott announced a new executive order allowing non-essential businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, and shopping malls to reopen starting Friday, May 1, but with 25% capacity as the pandemic continues. of coronavirus.

However, there were different criteria involved for rural counties that were seeing very few confirmed cases of COVID-19, specifically five or fewer active cases. Those counties were asked to fill out forms so that state health officials could certify them to increase their capacity to 50%.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, Hood County is among the 50 counties that can reopen at 50% of capacity.

Other surrounding counties include Hopkins, Freestone, Delta, and Cooke.

Businesses that will reopen Friday still must follow the state's social distancing guidelines due to the continued increase in cases and deaths in Texas.

