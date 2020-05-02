Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to get drunk!

the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together The event takes place on Saturday night.

While celebrities can't physically get together, they still bring plenty of star power and surprises for an epic virtual event. Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn mendes, Ellen Degeneres, Kristen bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Lil Nas X, Pigeon cameron, Tom holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf they are just a few of the big names on the digital guest list. the Avengers Endgame heroes including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner"They're also scheduled to make appearances." But that is not all! Segments with JoJo Siwa and Angel asher are also ready to take place, and victoria justice is serving as a host.

Of course, there are also the awards themselves. For example, Lebron James He is the winner of the 2020 Generation Change Award. The NBA champion is receiving the honor for his dedication to driving change through education, such as through his I PROMISE school. Nickelodeon is also contributing by supporting the No Kid Hungry mission and donating $ 1 million to help those fighting hunger in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check the list below to see the rest of the winners and keep checking for updates.