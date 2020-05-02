Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to get drunk!
the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: celebrate together The event takes place on Saturday night.
While celebrities can't physically get together, they still bring plenty of star power and surprises for an epic virtual event. Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn mendes, Ellen Degeneres, Kristen bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Lil Nas X, Pigeon cameron, Tom holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf they are just a few of the big names on the digital guest list. the Avengers Endgame heroes including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner"They're also scheduled to make appearances." But that is not all! Segments with JoJo Siwa and Angel asher are also ready to take place, and victoria justice is serving as a host.
Of course, there are also the awards themselves. For example, Lebron James He is the winner of the 2020 Generation Change Award. The NBA champion is receiving the honor for his dedication to driving change through education, such as through his I PROMISE school. Nickelodeon is also contributing by supporting the No Kid Hungry mission and donating $ 1 million to help those fighting hunger in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Check the list below to see the rest of the winners and keep checking for updates.
television
Favorite children's TV show
A series of unfortunate events
Everything that
BUNK & # 39; D
Henry Danger
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Crow's house
Favorite family television show
Fuller House
Modern Family
Strange things
Big Bang Theory
The flash
Young Sheldon
Favorite reality show
America has talent
American Ninja Warrior
America's Funniest Home Videos
MasterChef Junior
The masked singer
The voice
Favorite TV presenter
Ellen Degeneres (Ellen's game play)
John Cena (Are you smarter than a fifth grade student?)
Nick Cannon (The masked singer)
Ryan Seacrest (American idol)
Terry Crews (America has talent)
Tiffany Haddish (Children say the damn things)
Favorite female television star
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Strange things)
Peyton's List (Emma Ross, BUNK & # 39; D)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Crow's house)
Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)
Favorite Male TV Star
Abraham Rodríguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Strange things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, Big Bang Theory)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK & # 39; D)
Favorite animated series
ALVINNN !!! And the squirrels
Sponge Bob Square Pants
Teen Titans Go!
The amazing world of Gumball
The noisy house
The Simpsons
FILMS
Favorite movie
Aladdin
Avengers Endgame
Captain marvel
Jumanji: the next level
Spider-Man: away from home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Favorite movie actress
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: lover of evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain marvel and Avengers Endgame)
Paloma Cameron (Wrong, Descendants 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurin, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: away from home)
Favorite movie actor
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers Endgame; Agent H Men in Black: International)
WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: the next level)
Kevin Hart (Franklin & # 39; Mouse & # 39; Finbar, Jumanji: the next level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: away from home)
Will Smith (Genius, Aladdin)
Favorite superhero
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain marvel and Avengers Endgame)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers Endgame)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers Endgame)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers Endgame)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: away from home and Avengers Endgame)
Favorite Animated Movie
Frozen 2
The Angry Birds 2 movie
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
Favorite female voice from an animated movie
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa & # 39; Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Favorite male voice from an animated movie
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG
Music
Favorite female artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn mendes
Favorite music group
BTS
fall out Boy
Jonas brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At the disco
The smokers
Favorite song
"7 rings,quot;, Ariana Grande
"bad boy,quot; Billie Eilish
"Memories,quot;, Maroon 5
"Old Town Road,quot;, Lil Nas X
"Sucker,quot;, Jonas Brothers
"You need to calm down,quot;, Taylor Swift
Leon Bennett / Getty Images
Favorite musical collaboration
"10,000 hours,quot;, Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay
"I don't care,quot;, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
"ME!", Taylor Swift, with Brendon Urie
"Old Town Road (Remix)", Lil Nas X, with Billy Ray Cyrus
WINNER: "Miss,quot;, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
"Sunflower,quot;, Post Malone and Swae Lee
Breakout new favorite artist
City girls
DaBaby
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite global music star
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalia (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tonos y yo (Australia)
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Cynthia Rowley
OTHER CATEGORIES
Favorite male social star
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik
Dolan twins
Perfect doubt
MrBeast
Ryan's world
Favorite female social star
Annie LeBlanc
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda sings
Merrell twins
Favorite player
DanTDM
Gamer girl
Ninja
PrestonPlayz
SSSniperWolf
Favorite video game
Fortnite
Mario Kart Tour
Minecraft
Super Smash Bros. ™ Ultimate
JOHN G MABANGLO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Favorite social music star
Angel asher
White Brown
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa
Mackenzie Ziegler (Kenzie)
Max and Harvey
Favorite sports star
Alex Morgan
Lindsey Vonn
Megan Rapinoe
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Favorite male sports star
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun white
Stephen Curry
Tom brady
