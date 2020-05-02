Nick Cordero's wife reveals her husband was removed from respirator after COVID-19 fight

Nick Cordero was recently pulled from a fan, revealed his wife, Amanda Kloots. According to Page Six, who was the first to capture his Instagram Stories, Nick was taken out of the fan and he is in "trach,quot;, as Amanda put it.

According to Kloots, her husband of 41 years had to undergo a tracheostomy for moving away from the ventilator. Page Six reported that the process involves creating a hole in an individual's throat to make room for an oxygen tube.

Kloots said in his IG stories that doctors hoped Nick's condition would improve before they performed the procedure, and in the past few weeks, they decided that he was finally strong enough to move on.

The fitness trainer told his followers that Nick's doctors had been trying to do it for a long time, but that they had to delay him due to his condition. As previously reported, Nick has been in intensive care since early April.

There is no doubt that the Broadway star has struggled to beat COVID-19, leading to serious complications, including the need for an amputation. On April 24, doctors discovered that the virus was finally out of their system, but they had more work to do.

Earlier this week on Friday, Amanda said on her IG that Nick was finally going to perform the operation and that she was delighted with it. The 39-year-old fitness trainer has been documenting Nick's recovery since symptoms began to worsen. They have a 10-month-old son named Elvis.

On April 30, Bridget Hill reported on Amanda's IG story in which she said Nick suffered from a low red blood cell count. This was not long after her amputation. Doctors decided it was best to remove his leg due to complications from the anticoagulant medication that was necessary to prevent clotting, which may have traveled to his heart and killed him.

Fortunately, all of this seems to be behind him, and Nick may be on the road to full recovery in the coming weeks.



