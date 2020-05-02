NHL issues memorandum on possible completion of June draft

The NHL issued a memo to its teams stating the league's position on whether to have the draft in June, according to a report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

The rumored date for the draft is June 5, giving the league a month to prepare. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said transmission networks are on board with the plan; The memo also suggested ways to make the draft as fair as possible.

First, the league would propose solutions for conditional exchanges with the teams, having seven days to change the agreement to include terms acceptable to both or accept the NHL solution. A notable interchange with conditional picks is between the oilers and the flames. As part of the Milan Lucic-James Neal exchange, Calgary received a conditional third-round pick from Edmonton, dependent on Neal scoring at least 21 goals in 2019-20 and at least 10 more goals than Lucic.

With the season on hiatus, Neal and Lucic are at 19 and eight goals, respectively.

MORE: Lafreniere Rated as America's Best Skater

To determine the draft order, the league would use each team's percentage of points to determine who chooses first; The draft lottery format for this season would involve choosing only the winner and limiting any promotion to a maximum of four seats. For example, the Red Wings, who had the league's worst record on the break, would pick no less than second place overall. Ottawa, which has its own team and that of San José, would not choose worse than the third and fourth overall.

Friedman said he could see the lottery format as "hotly contested,quot; by the teams, with Canadian striker Alexis Lafreniere as the No. 1 pick projected by Steve Kournianos of Sporting News.

Another concern is whether a June draft would prevent teams from swapping players. In the memo, Daly said that of the 106 exchanges made in the last five drafts, 64 would have been equally permissible if the draft had been made before the end of the season.

While this is certainly a valid concern, the fact is that every time we have Draft 2020, in early June or 'footwear' in a short window in October or November, it will not be a typical NHL Draft. Daly said. "It will not look the same; it will not feel the same and it will not be the same. Although we can know more about next year's outlook in terms of CBA, salary limit, escrow, etc., in November than in June, we are not yet to know everything and there will continue to be a multitude of questions that have no answers.

"Therefore, any comparison of the NHL 2020 draft with the typical one-year draft is not, and cannot be, an 'apples to apples' comparison."

In a conference call with reporters on April 24, Flames CEO Brad Treliving admitted that the draft could take place before the end of the 2019-20 season.

"The first thing we must all recognize is that we are not in a perfect position or in a perfect world," said Treliving. "Then, at some point, you should start checking some of these boxes. There will be a lot to do so you can't keep kicking the can on the way."

Red Wings CEO Steve Yzerman was skeptical of the June draft of the idea on Wednesday.

"My thought is why would you do that, why would you need to do that?" Yzerman said in a Facebook Live interview. "Obviously, there are a lot of things that are affected. The draft position has not been established, we don't know who is in the payouts, or who is out of the playoffs in some cases. So if there are a lot of questions, and ultimately , if it needs to be done sooner, we'll figure it out, but right now, my own opinion is that I really haven't heard a good reason why we should do it before the end of the season if we do wrap up the season over the course of the summer. " .