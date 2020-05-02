NFL Players Association to review disability benefits

The NFL Players Association announced plans to review the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement ratified in March, which are aimed at taking tens of thousands of dollars in benefits from former players with permanent disabilities.

Downtown Cleveland Browns, J.C. Tretter, the NFLPA president elected in March, notified the union's membership in its monthly newsletter that a portion of the CBA would be reviewed by the union's 11-member executive committee and leaders among retired players. Tretter said the group would re-examine the changes to the total and permanent disability benefit "to meet our obligation to all of our members,quot; and that the group had "the responsibility to review the issues we have fallen short of."

Some players on the union's executive committee said they were unaware of the implications of the proposed compensation for Social Security benefits and that they discovered its impact just days before the deadline to vote on the deal.

The benefit pays up to $ 138,000 a year. Under the new CBA, which the union approved by just 60 votes, approximately 400 former players will see the amount they receive decrease by the value of their Social Security disability benefits. These players, who doctors say can't work, will lose $ 2,000 or more per month starting in January.

Tretter and other members of the executive committee will also reconsider another provision of the new employment agreement that allows only NFL disability plan doctors to determine if a former player qualifies for benefits. For now, if an outside doctor approves of a player receiving Social Security disability benefits, the NFL plan administrators will accept that diagnosis and release the monthly benefits. This provision will be phased out under the agreement with the owners.

Tretter's letter did not specify when the review would take place, only saying it would be "in the near future." When union executive committee members review the reviews, it is unclear what they will request or if the owners will return to the negotiating table. The league and union are busy trying to figure out how to start their season when many parts of the country are still under orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorenzo Alexander, one of the executive committee members, said he was concerned that more players would be denied benefits if only NFL plan doctors could evaluate the players.

"Men go through the Social Security system, which is much more inclusive of what is considered disabled and also more impartial," he said. "Anything in the NFL system, they have more control over who is denied and approved."

Alexander said he was hopeful that homeowners would consider revising the terms of disability benefits because they are paid with the players' share of the league's revenue, so "at the end of the day, this is how we allocate our own dollars. "

Tretter's announcement comes several weeks after free agent defensive defense attorneys Eric Reid called for the CBA to be invalidated and for the language of the disability benefits agreement that was amended after the players were investigated. They will ratify the contract in mid-March. In a letter to the Players Association, Reid's attorneys highlighted sections of the deal that were amended after the players approved it.

The Players Association called Reid's allegations "completely false,quot; and denied that the work agreement was incorrectly reviewed. The union said small changes were made, but they did not reflect any "substantial difference,quot; from the previous version of the agreement.

Ben Meiselas, one of Reid's lawyers, called the union's review of the disability benefit cuts "a step in the right direction." But from now on, it's just words. "

The union did not immediately return a call for comment.