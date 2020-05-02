Newsom promises "significant,quot; reopening soon; Deadly UCSF mapping virus cell attack – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

San José Volunteers Organize Food Campaign for Salinas Valley Farmworkers

SAN JOSE – Some San José volunteers make sure that a group of essential workers is not overlooked in the coronavirus crisis. "Thousands of farm workers have not been huddled in their homes during the pandemic, they have been working in the fields and packing houses to put food on our tables," said Darlene Tenes, a San Jose event organizer and lifestyle entrepreneur. Latino who organized a drive to collect and deliver supplies to farm workers in the Salinas Valley. "It's great to be helpful, because when I was a child, someone was helping my parents," said Ira Dearing as she dropped off supplies at the San Jose Women's Club.

California reopening

Governor Newsom announces record unemployment figures and promises progress toward reopening

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that a record nearly four million residents in the state have applied for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus emergency in March, while vowing to California that it would soon take significant steps to reduce shelter order restrictions. Newsom began his daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis by acknowledging the May Day holiday and thanked the frontline and essential workers who have helped keep California running. He then described the record number of people currently seeking help after losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 3.9 million Californians have applied for unemployment since March 12, and the state distributed $ 7.5 billion in benefits to those in need.

Most recruits are not eligible to join the California Health Corps

SACRAMENTO – For days after Governor Gavin Newsom announced the all-volunteer California Health Corps, he provided updates on how many retired medical workers had signed up and marveled at the numbers: 34,000 in the first 48 hours, 82,000 a week later. Newsom said the state would move quickly to help them with the expected crushing of the coronavirus cases. Registrations reached 93,000, but the wave Newsom feared to overwhelm hospitals has not come. And the ranks of those in line to join the body have fallen precipitously.

Modoc County in Northern California Defies Newsom Coronavirus Shutdown Order

MODOC COUNTY – A rural northern California county allowed non-core businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom's state orders that ban such movements during the coronavirus pandemic. Modoc County is "moving forward with our reopening plan," Modoc County Assistant Director of Emergency Services Heather Hadwick said in an email to The Associated Press. She said the county of approximately 9,000 in the far northeast of the state, next to Oregon, has had no cases of COVID-19.

Bay Area Nurses Join May Day Protests Over Protective Gear

OAKLAND – Bay Area nurses will join national May Day actions on Friday, demanding COVID-19 protections for all health workers. They want their employers and the government to step forward when it comes to providing enough protective gear. Outside the Kaiser Oakland on Friday morning, nurses demanded the highest level of protection, including electric air-purifying respirators and the individual use of N95 masks and overalls incorporating head covers, shoe covers, and gloves. They say their demands are underlined by the fact that more than 60 nurses across the country have died from COVID-19, although they say that due to lack of evidence, the number is surely higher.

Coronavirus shelter in place

Homeless women, activists try to fill vacant home in Castro district

SAN FRANCISCO – Two homeless women and a group of community activists attempted to move into an empty house on Friday in the Castro district of San Francisco in protest against the city not using available housing during the coronavirus pandemic before the SFPD officers will take quick action to stop them. Police removed at least three people from the home, which they said had been vacant for years. The video shot by Chopper 5 showed one of them handcuffed. Early Friday, activists from the ReclaimSF group moved to occupy the house at 4555 19th Street in Castro in protest because they demanded housing for all people and the right to shelter during the global pandemic.

Santa Cruz Co. limits beach hours to discourage overcrowding during COVID-19 Stay Home Order

SANTA CRUZ – In an effort to prevent beach overcrowding that could spread the coronavirus, Santa Cruz County is closing its beaches between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. everyday. It's a policy, says Sheriff Jim Hart, which is designed to discourage day trips to the beach in violation of California's stay-at-home order. "There were a lot of community members concerned that there were too many people coming to our beaches and possibly bringing the virus to our community," Sheriff Hart said in a conference call with journalists on Friday.

High Schools Send Hundreds of Custom "Congratulations,quot; Posters to the Class of 2020 in Alameda

ALAMEDA – Even though there are no high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in Alameda, people still honored these graduates in a special way. Forgive the cliché, but it is a sign of the times, many signs, throughout Alameda. "Every student in the Alameda Unified School District, every senior, received a sign and the sign had their name and their school and their school colors," says Encinal High School teacher Kevin Gorham, who helped organize the celebration. . More than 700 congratulatory posters were distributed. Encinal senior Jaden Taylor is happy to get attention.

Coronavirus tests and medical news

UCSF leads team's mapping plan on how coronavirus attacks human cells

SAN FRANCISCO – An international team led by UCSF scientists discovered how a variety of existing drugs can fight coronavirus at the cellular level. Without a human body, the virus cannot thrive, replicate, or infect anyone else. A pair of Bay Area scientists have added their brain power to a concerted international effort to discover how the virus attacks the human body at the cellular level to determine what drugs could help defend itself. "We take a different touch, shall we? We first went to biology, "said Dr. Nevan Krogan, Director of the UCSF Institute for Quantitative Biosciences.

FDA grants approval of Gilead coronavirus medications for emergency use

FOSTER CITY: Foster City-based experimental drug from Gilead Sciences, remdesivir, received FDA approval for emergency use to help coronavirus patients recover more quickly from infections. It is the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide. The Food and Drug Administration acted after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that Gilead Sciences' remdesivir shortened recovery time by 31%, or about four days on average, for hospitalized patients with COVID- 19.

San Francisco health officials order test COVID-19 for all employees and residents of the skilled care facility

SAN FRANCISCO – Heath officials announced Friday that they would launch a program that will require and provide COVID-19 testing for all residents and staff at the 21 skilled nursing facilities located in San Francisco. Deadly outbreaks of the virus have occurred throughout the state and in the San Francisco Bay Area in senior centers. According to the state public health panel, of the 254 skilled nursing facilities that have reported data, 4,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among residents with 663 deaths. Among the staff at those facilities, there have been 2,697 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.

Supervisor wants San Francisco test sites to be relocated to "neglected neighborhoods,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – City Supervisor Shamann Walton is asking that the city tests for COVID-19 be relocated to San Francisco's neglected neighborhoods, and he wants that to happen now. "We need action," said Walton. "The action is an asymptomatic test in as many vulnerable communities as possible, and to do so starting yesterday." Walton, who represents the Bayview and Hunters Point districts in southeast San Francisco, said he would like to see a program like the one UCSF is conducting in the Mission District, evaluating thousands and accommodating anyone who comes and request proof.

Miguel Marte, former A minor league player, dies of COVID-19 complications

OAKLAND – Miguel Marte, a former minor league player from Oakland Organization A, died of complications from COVID-19. According to a team tweetMars died earlier this week. A prospect from the Dominican Republic, Mars played in A's farming system from 2008 to 2012. He was 30 years old and is survived by his wife, Jasmin, and their two children. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," said the team.

Coronavirus And Transport

Santa Clara VTA will begin to require facial coatings

SAN JOSE – Beginning Monday, all passengers must wear a nose and mouth covering while traveling on Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority buses and trains, the transit authority announced Thursday. The mandate is part of the extended shelter-in-place order issued this week by the Santa Clara County Health Officer. The shelter-in-place order has been extended through May 31. Passengers should also maintain social distance as much as possible while on buses and trains. Drivers and operators should also wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth.

Economic impact of coronavirus

Apple iOS update will fix facial recognition issue for COVID-19 skins, contact tracking debuts

CUPERTINO: Apple's upcoming iOS update will help users who wear skins that can't log in to their iPhones using face recognition and enable contact tracking notifications during the COVID-19 pandemic. In beta versions of the upcoming iOS 13.5, the phone will present users with an access code screen if it detects a mask, according to Business Insider. The access code will appear sooner than it appears in the current operating system, or users can simply swipe up to reach the screen.

Bogs Down California Applicant Flood EDD Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

SAN FRANCISCO – Financial aid is finally supposed to be available this week for millions of Californians who were unable to apply for regular unemployment benefits. But we are being inundated with emails from viewers saying they can't access to apply. Natalie is one of them: "I was looking forward to some light at the end of the tunnel," she said. Natalie, who preferred to use only her first name, logged on to the Employment Development Department website early on April 28, the day the state launched the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program. She is in the fashion industry and was fired last month. But he had already collected unemployment between jobs last year and exhausted his benefits.

Chevron Profits, Warns About Pain Due To Coronavirus

SAN RAMON – Chevron made a profit in the first quarter. But the company warned that its financial outlook is likely to be depressed in the future due to lower demand caused by the coronavirus. The San Ramón-based oil producer generated $ 3.6 billion in profits, 36% more than in the same period last year. CEO Michael Wirth says the growth was fueled by margins in his refining business and increased production in the Permian basin. But the momentum was also fueled by the sale of ascending assets in the Philippines, favorable taxes and foreign currency bills that together totaled $ 1.2 billion.

Coronavirus and Education

Santa Rosa Jr. College Extends Remote Instruction Through Fall

SANTA ROSA – Santa Rosa Junior College will continue remote instruction until the end of the fall semester of 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the university president announced Thursday. SRJC President Frank Chong made the announcement in an open letter to university students, faculty, and staff. Laboratory classes that require in-person instruction will be conducted using the university's physical distance protocols. The school will also cancel all mass meetings on campus for the foreseeable future, including the Summer Repertory Theater and other summer programs.