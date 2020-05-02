New York is hurt. I miss him more than ever.

I live in Beirut, Lebanon, but I could be anywhere this season. I have left my apartment eight times in six weeks; My brushstrokes with the city where I have lived for a year and a half are so brief that I forgot that I lived near the sea until I climbed onto a roof and my eyes faced the blue Mediterranean fact. In my apartment, with friends nine time zones away as accessible as friends on the block, I approach wide. It could be anywhere, but a part of me wants to be in New York.