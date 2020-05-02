New York is hurt. I miss him more than ever.

I live in Beirut, Lebanon, but I could be anywhere this season. I have left my apartment eight times in six weeks; My brushstrokes with the city where I have lived for a year and a half are so brief that I forgot that I lived near the sea until I climbed onto a roof and my eyes faced the blue Mediterranean fact. In my apartment, with friends nine time zones away as accessible as friends on the block, I approach wide. It could be anywhere, but a part of me wants to be in New York.
New York was at home for six years and six months, until I left in late 2018 to cover the Middle East for the Times. I started out as a metro reporter, always assuming that a bigger story lay elsewhere. When I came here as a foreign correspondent, I found stories: civil war in Syria, authoritarianism in Egypt. But now the loudest headlines are at home.
I text people in New York in the same tones my mother has used since I moved to the Middle East: “Are you okay? Be careful. "I care about sick friends, donating to GoFundMes for the fired staff from the restaurants I love, crying over the dead, all the time reminding myself: I'm lucky not to be there. I'm lucky to be just nostalgic.
It is deeply confusing, insanely forgiving, wanting to be in a city with the sound of ambulance sirens. Let's not forget that in New York I would isolate myself in an apartment as big as the guest room I'm locked up in now, where I have two whole balconies for fresh air instead of three windows and not even a fire. escape.
But real estate isn't the reason I left New York, although it's a convenient substitute for all the tedium in town that helped me board the plane. Living there can make you feel like you never have enough: closet space, counter space, outdoor space, light, great friends, books you've read, pizzas you've tried, state bags, money, time, money, weather.
It made me feel that way, anyway. When I left, my ambitions had begun to feel small and useless. The worst part was that they also seemed to be shared by roughly three to eight million people, and none of us would feel like we really had won.
Sheep Meadow was always going to be very busy on a Saturday in May; There would always be a stupidly long wait at the new Thai place on Smith Street. The fantasy: having New York to yourself, you and some friends, and maybe some low-key celebrities you wouldn't mind running into, would never come true, because all these other people got in the way.
But now I miss you, New York strangers.
I miss taking photos of unsuspecting pedestrians just because I thought they looked great, and maybe I would copy their outfits later. I miss the way, when his subway train passed by another one leaving the Union Square stop, the passengers on the other train were blinking as if with the click of an old slide projector. I miss walking around Brooklyn Heights around 7 or 8 o'clock, looking at other people's russet stones just as everyone came home, their rectangular vacuum windows.
I miss how it was okay to do almost everything alone, a movie at the Angelika on Christmas Eve or a dinner at the bar, because the room was full of other people who didn't care. You could never be so weird, because someone had always done something weirder before you. The city had a dirty patina from millions of lives past. It was seasoned like a non-stick cast iron skillet.
I miss how you would go to a friend's walk in Crown Heights and suddenly there was a new view over the rooftops, like a secret they had let you in, although you knew perfectly well, hundreds or ten thousand people had seen it before; that was part of the appeal and frustration of New York, never having to be alone with a secret, never being alone with one.
I even miss the way people lined up for what I thought were the dumbest things: why were there always whole blocks of SoHo paved with people itching for a new streetwear release or a chance to see a YouTube influencer ? It would rush me to feel superior, even though I've waited on many lines in New York for not-so-good reasons, even though each line caused a small part of me to wonder: Should I be queuing too?
The line I waited the longest was the one that doubled as a slow walk through every hallway of Trader Joe & # 39; s on Atlantic Avenue, where on Sundays the full function of an employee was to stand next to the last customer holding a red flag that said something like "The line ends here,quot;. Once, I was there for about 40 minutes to buy a single bottle of olive oil. We didn't stop more than 10 inches away, the strangers at Trader Joe’s and me.
It is looking at other people, regardless of the fact that I can also be looked at, which I miss. Each space in New York is its own theater. If the city offers absolution in anonymity, it also offers fleeting fame in the simple act of walking.
But now the streets of New York are empty.
The disaster is making New Yorkers regret the city that is as out of reach as mine. From Beirut, I move around the Instagram accounts dedicated to immortalizing New Yorkers, reading essays about choosing to stay, following the #BestNYAccent contest.
I get it. You supported New York in part to participate in its shared destiny, due to the high contact of being able to say that you are a New Yorker. That's why I made leaving New York more dramatic than it had to be. I can't be the only one, right? There were tears for weeks. The last MetroCard pass, the last time a two-hour wait for dinner (and going elsewhere) was scheduled. Certain farewells were played in my head like movie scenes.
When I left, everyone said: Oh, you will come back and it will be exactly the same. You will change, but New York never does. Even then he did not believe them, although he was confident that a certain timelessness would prevail. Now they don't believe it either.
In the end it bothered me that I had seen all the characters too many times. There were too many people to dodge, too many to envy. It was maddening to know that as long as I lived there and as much as I loved it, the city in its magnificent narcissism would not stop to realize that I was gone.
But now all I want is for them to keep taking care of their own business forever, the people who are from New York: the strangers I knew, because in New York City it is possible to see someone all the time and still be strangers, and the strangers he wanted to know; the ones I never met, and the ones I will never see again now.