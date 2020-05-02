New coronavirus deaths drop in Texas a day after 50 deaths were recorded in a single day – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

New coronavirus deaths in Texas declined Friday, according to the Associate Press.

The decline comes a day after a record 50 deaths in a single day was set on the eve of Republican Governor Greg Abbott raising orders to stay home.

The new figures came as the state prepared for a slow restart of one of the world's largest economies by reopening retailers, restaurants, shopping malls, and movies to limited numbers of customers.

But the new deaths reported Thursday were not necessarily a sign that the disease has become more virulent, according to some experts.

And as for the numbers of cases, the number of infections is likely to be higher, since many people were not evaluated and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that go away in two to three weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

Another reason behind the high number of deaths reported on Thursday is that there is currently more evidence available now than ever.

‘However, another factor to consider in the increasing number of deaths from COVID-19 despite the waning pandemic is how long, on average, it takes a person to die from the disease.

"Deaths are a lagging indicator," Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, told Fortune. Once people are infected, "it takes about three weeks on average for someone to die."

Gov. Greg Abbott spokesman John Wittman told the Associated Press that despite the increase in new infections, Texas has increased testing and the infection rate per test has dropped to around 7%, compared to 10 Previous% a few weeks ago.

"As Texas increases its testing, there will be more positive cases," said Wittman. "The hospitalization rate has remained stable and the fact is that Texas has one of the lowest per capita death rates in the country, demonstrating the success of our efforts."

More than 120 people have died in the past three days in Texas.

