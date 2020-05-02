NeNe Leakes' video of a healthcare worker dancing to his song "Hunni,quot; has people in awe

NeNe Leakes released a new song called "Come Get This Hunni,quot; not too long ago, and also released a challenge called Hunni. People have been sending him all kinds of videos with them dancing his song.

One of the videos that managed to impress both NeNe and her fans was submitted by a healthcare worker, and people were simply amazed.

Check out the video that NeNe shared on her social media account below.

‘HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES ARE AT THE MOMENT NOW🙃" ARE YOU COMING TO GET THIS HUNNI "? DOWNLOAD THE SONG FOR 1 DOLLAR. IT IS AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE OR IT REACHED THE LINK ON MY BIO. I AM LOOKING FOR THESE DANCE CHALLENGES. Hashtag #getthishunni #hunnichallenge @neneleakes AND I'LL COME TO FIND YOUR VIDEO, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Somoene said, "Give him 500 just because he's at work and his spirits are still high!" And another commenter posted this: "Yes, and they deserve the $$$ for being on the front line."

One person wrote: ‘I'm glad I was able to find a little time to let go! Go girl! "And another follower said," Boom-haters are going to hate "Keep️ Keep on booing."

Someone else wrote: ‘Thanks for working on the front. Much appreciated! "And an enemy commented:" Take care of the sick to touch everything … ", but defended the woman in the video.

One fan said, "She's touching everything except the patients … And she can always change her gloves!", While someone else posted this: "That's all you got out of this SMH video." As your daughter said you can change your gloves! Wow … couldn't you see the joy and inspiration? We will pray for you, my dear. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Omg. That is my coworker. You're leaving girl 👏🏼👏🏼. N for the record we were not ignoring our patients. "

Just the other day, NeNe shared a clip reminding fans that they can submit their videos for the Hunni Challenge.



