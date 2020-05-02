Neetu Kapoor's post for the late Rishi Kapoor will leave you watery

Rishi Kapoor's disappearance has put people across the country in shock. The actor spent most of last year in New York receiving cancer treatment, and when he returned to India, people felt things were returning to normal. However, the sudden turn of events has left movie fans absolutely devastated.

Neeetu Kapoor is someone who has always been by your side in the ups and downs of life. We can't even imagine the pain that is going on right now, but instead of being in a constant state of pain, the former is an actress who celebrates Rishi Kapoor's life in the typical Rishi Kapoor way. Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor went to social media and shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor where they saw him lift a drink with a smile on his face. Neetu Kapoor's caption for the image read: "End of our story." Take a look at the image below.

Although we may never see Rishi Kapoor again on the big screen, his contribution to Bollywood will always remain in our hearts. He was a true legend in every way and will never be forgotten.