NBA star Bedford-Native Myles Turner donates $ 50K to Texas Health Resources – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NBA star and Bedford native Myles Turner made a $ 50,000 donation to Texas Health Resources.

The donation comes after the Indiana Pacer father was successfully treated by COVID-19 at Texas Health Harris Health Hurst-Euless-Bedford Methodist Hospital.

So far, Tarrant County has seen 71 COVID-19 confirmed deaths and 583 recoveries.

And while the stay-at-home requirements have expired, Tarrant County Director of Health Vinny Taneja encouraged residents to stay home as much as possible and follow public health guidelines:

If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

Practice social distancing: stay six feet away from others when you are away.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you have difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the TCPH information line at 817-248-6299.