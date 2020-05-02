Most states do not meet coronavirus test thresholds – Up News Info

ATLANTA – As more states begin to relax their coronavirus blocks, most do not meet the minimum test levels suggested by the federal government and recommended by a variety of public health researchers, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

Three months after an unprecedented public health emergency, the White House has largely resisted calls for a coordinated plan to carry out the millions of tests that experts say are necessary to contain the virus. What federal officials recently outlined is not even an official benchmark, and the AP analysis found that most states are not yet complying.

Without specific guidelines, states must determine which test program should be successful while simultaneously trying to reopen their shattered economies. If states do not have strong evidence, public health experts say they will not be able to detect outbreaks fast enough to contain them, which could lead to more shutdowns.

"It is dangerous and irresponsible," said Lawrence Gostin, a public health specialist at Georgetown University.

In many states, testing has been limited to hospitalized patients, high-risk individuals, and front-line workers. But most public health experts agree that containing the virus will require a massive expansion of testing that eventually includes millions of symptom-free patients, which is not happening now.

A test plan released Monday by the Trump administration lacked any metrics that state officials could use to make informed decisions. Instead, the document made it clear that states are responsible for the evidence, saying the federal government is the "provider of last resort."

The closest the White House has come to issuing a benchmark doesn't really appear in the document. In a recent briefing, senior administration officials said the government would provide each state with enough tests, swabs, and related materials to assess at least 2.6% of its populations in May and June. Those affected by the outbreak would be eligible for additional assistance.

It was unclear how the 2.6% figure was reached. When asked about it, officials from the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA They described it as 2% of state populations per month without explaining the discrepancy. Officials also did not respond to questions about whether the administration has a target on how many daily tests should be conducted across the country or when it will issue more details.

According to the AP analysis, only about 40% of states currently reach even the 2% test threshold. The percentage is expected to increase as states increase their testing capabilities. The AP based the monthly assessment rate for each state on the average number of new daily tests for the past 7 days. The data comes from the COVID Follow-Up Project and includes counts through April 30.

A White House spokesman said Friday that the administration's test threshold is only a suggestion and that states are responsible for deciding how to reopen in a "safe and responsible manner." The administration says it is working to expand the testing and has been highlighting plans first announced in March for additional testing sites at retail pharmacy chains.

States that do not meet the administration's testing guide, based on their current detection rates, include some that have been moving into the early stages of reopening, such as Colorado, South Carolina, and Texas. Georgia, which has moved aggressively to ease restrictions and lift its stay-at-home order, is just below the 2% threshold.

Louisiana and Kansas, where Republican lawmakers have been pressuring Democratic governors to reopen, are falling short, according to the AP analysis. In Kansas, the governor and chief health administrator hope to hit the 2% mark this month.

Florida, which announced that its first phase of reopening will begin next week, also falls short, but has said it will be able to screen 30,000 to 40,000 people per day if necessary. Michigan, where the Republican-led legislature has sued the Democratic governor over the state's order to stay home, is on track to assess 2.2% of its population.

Former health officials and experts criticized the testing plan, saying the population metric of 2.6% or 2% was too vague and did not take into account the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control about who should be tested.

"Why don't they say, 'We're going to test everyone with coronavirus symptoms and all their contacts? "Said Dr. James Curran, a former US assistant general surgeon who worked at CDC for 25 years." If that equals 2%, that's fine, but the guidelines aren't for testing 2%. The guidelines are for testing who needs it. "

Many experts already say that the national evaluation rate does not reach what is needed to safely alleviate patterns of social distancing.

Harvard researchers have calculated that EE. USA You need to test approximately 500,000 people per day before considering reducing the restrictions this month. That's a nearly 150% increase from the recent daily count of approximately 200,000 tests.

"I described it and still describe it as an absolute minimum," said Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

More than half of the states are not evaluating their populations at the daily rate recommended by Jha and colleagues. The Harvard team developed their statistics in mid-April, noting that projections for EE cases. USA They have increased since then.

Many states most affected by the crisis did not meet the team's testing recommendations, even if they were already testing more than 2% of their populations, according to an AP analysis that uses state-by-state figures provided by Harvard. States that did not reach Harvard numbers include many of the epicenters of the outbreak, including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

Jha and her colleagues based their testing goals, in part, on the amount of testing needed to assess enough people to drive positive results below 10%, the level the World Health Organization considers sufficient to contain the outbreak. More than 16% of US tests nationwide are positive for the virus, according to figures compiled by the COVID Tracking Project website. That compares to a rate of around 3% in South Korea, a country praised for its aggressive testing.

Former CDC Director Tom Frieden has recommended doubling current testing levels. He said that EE. USA You should test with a minimum of 400,000 people per day.

Officials in at least 20 states have indicated that their testing capacity is inadequate and said they are taking steps to address this, according to an AP review. But there is little consensus among states on how many people should be tested or whether that should include those without symptoms.

Georgia, where eating in person is now allowed in restaurants with restrictions, has not said how many people it would like to try, but recently touted its ability to screen more than 20,000 people in a single day and has encouraged more people to get tested. New Jersey, which has a slightly smaller population and a higher number of COVID-19 cases, has said it would need to perform 20,000 to 30,000 tests per day to reopen.

Ohio wants to increase testing from 7,200 per day to 22,000 by May 27. Washington state, which has seen one of the largest outbreaks in the US The US has reported an average of 4,650 tests per day and wants to do more than 22,000 but lacks the necessary supplies.

Most states have convened advisory panels to help set guidelines, but they span the gamut in terms of experience and will lead to a patchwork of policies that experts say may be ineffective at containing a virus that doesn't respect state borders. .

"Stepping on the water in testing is not going to get us out of this," said Jeremy Konyndyk, a disaster preparedness expert who helped lead the Obama administration's response to Ebola.

Dearen reported from Gainesville, Florida; Perrone, an AP health writer, reported from Washington, D.C .; and Forster, a data journalist, reported from New York. Associated Press writers Michelle R. Smith in Providence, Rhode Island; Zeke Miller in Washington D.C .; Rachel The Court in Olympia, Washington; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; and John D. Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, also contributed.

