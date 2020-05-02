Home Entertainment Model IG claims her best friend is 'cheating' with LeBron James!

There is a bit of a scandal on social media. A beautiful Instagram model claims that her former best friend, also an IG model, has been "cheating,quot; on NBA married superstar LeBron James.

Both women are Caucasian and are popular Instagram influencers.

The "snitch,quot; is called Erza Haliti. Erzi is currently married to an NFL player, the Denver Broncos Nick Vannett.

Erzi posted a photo on her IG Live, alleging that her friend has been "cheating,quot; on LeBron. She did not specify exactly what her friend and LeBron have allegedly been doing that constitutes "deception."

