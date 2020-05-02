Model IG claims her best friend is 'cheating' with LeBron James!

There is a bit of a scandal on social media. A beautiful Instagram model claims that her former best friend, also an IG model, has been "cheating,quot; on NBA married superstar LeBron James.

Both women are Caucasian and are popular Instagram influencers.

The "snitch,quot; is called Erza Haliti. Erzi is currently married to an NFL player, the Denver Broncos Nick Vannett.

Erzi posted a photo on her IG Live, alleging that her friend has been "cheating,quot; on LeBron. She did not specify exactly what her friend and LeBron have allegedly been doing that constitutes "deception."

This is what she posted:

Erzi put her famous ex-friend IG on Blast, and tagged her in the story. Erzi and the woman, who goes by the name of Sofía More, used to be friends, but reportedly had a fight. And those consequences caused Erzi to impose "cheating,quot; claims on his friend.

Sofia has yet to respond on social media to allegations her former friend posted online.

Here are photos of Sofia, some of which show her side of the court sitting at the Lakers games:

And here she is, without makeup: