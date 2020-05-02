MLS to allow individual trainings at team training camps

Major League Soccer is allowing players to return to the outdoor team training fields for individual practice starting Wednesday.

MLS suspended the season due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, closing all team facilities, but asking players to remain on the market with their teams. The league-wide moratorium on group and team training remains in effect until May 15.

MLS says that individual workouts must follow certain health and safety protocols. Trainings are voluntary and must also follow local government and public health policies.

MLS teams must present a specific plan for training protocols before players can start training. They will include restricting facilities to essential personnel, disinfecting and disinfecting all equipment after each session, detection measures including temperature controls and staggered arrivals and departures of players and staff, as well as designated parking to ensure adequate spacing.

Players do not yet have access to indoor facilities, such as changing rooms.

Players must wear personal protective equipment when arriving and leaving the fields, while staff must wear such equipment, masks and gloves, at all times. Staff must also maintain a 10-foot distance from players at all times.

Practice fields can be divided into four quadrants, allowing multiple players to train, but only under guidelines that restrict contact and ensure social distancing.

Team plans must be approved by team medical personnel and a local infectious disease expert and must be submitted to MLS and communicated to players.

Teams should also have emergency plans for any coronavirus-related problems that may arise, including positive tests.