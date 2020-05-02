Minnesota Weather: National Weather Service issues red flag warning – Up News Info

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the state of Minnesota on Saturday.

A red flag warning means that the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that may become the ideal location for wildfires. This includes strong winds and low humidity values.

While the warning is in effect, Minnesotans cannot be burned in the following counties:

Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Mahnomen, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, St. Louis , Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

Minnesotans are also asked to check any recent fires to make sure the fire is out. The red flag warning expires at 7 p.m.

Click here to view the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources statewide burn and fire hazard restrictions website.

The DNR is also recommending residents to be vigilant of subsequent forecasts and possible red flag warnings.