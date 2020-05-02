Minnesota House Republican Leader Threatens to Block Linking Bill Unless Governor Walz Ends State of Emergency – Up News Info

House of Representatives minority leader Kurt Daudt announced on Saturday his intention to block a bail bill, leaving thousands of Minnesotans without jobs, until Minnesota's state of emergency ends.

The bill deals with infrastructure and jobs. You need a three-fifths majority, or 81 votes to pass, and it must originate in the House.

In a press release, Daudt says House Republicans are "ready and willing to work with the governor on the COVID response, keeping people safe and on a bail bill." But they say it's time for Walz to work with them on decisions and actions related to the state's future.

DFL President Ken Martin responded with a statement: "Minnesota House Republicans made it clear they would rather play politics than help Minnesotans get back to work."

Martin says that by blocking Governor Walz's Local Jobs and Projects Plan, Daudt and House Republicans are "hindering the passage of thousands of construction workers who build our critical infrastructure."

Teddy Tschann, a spokesman for Governor Walz, issued the following statement:

While following the guidance of public health experts, Governor Walz is working with Minnesota lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, a bipartisan group of Midwest governors and the White House to keep Minnesotans safe. The governor is committed to getting Minnesotans back to work safely, and he has asked the Legislature to join him in passing a strong Local Jobs and Projects Plan. "

