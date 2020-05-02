Minnesota coronavirus: Minntac to fire 260 workers due to slowdown in demand – Up News Info

DULUTH, Minnesota (AP) – U.S. Steel has announced that it will lay off 260 workers at its Minntac operation in Mountain Iron, as the coronavirus pandemic has reduced demand for steel.

The layoffs were announced on Friday. A local media outlet reported that they will start on May 10 and are expected to last eight to 11 weeks.

"We all knew that it would probably come, unfortunately," said United Steelworkers Local 1938 President Steve Bonach. "We could go back earlier, but there are many unknowns with the virus."

Minntac is the fourth Iron Range mine to lay off workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Hibtac, Keetac and Northshore Mining previously announced layoffs, which means that some 1,750 miners will be out of work in the coming months.

Minntac is the state's largest taconite operation with a capacity of 16 million tonnes of iron ore per year.

