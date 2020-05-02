Minnesota coronavirus: judge orders Department of Corrections to show that it protects inmates at Moose Lake prison – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A judge ordered the Minnesota Department of Corrections to demonstrate that it is protecting inmates in COVID-19's Moose Lake prison.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota filed a lawsuit in April alleging that the Department of Corrections and Moose Lake Prison have not implemented sufficient measures to slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus. The organization argues that the prison in Northeast Minnesota does not fulfill its duty to keep people in custody.

A local media outlet reports that Carlton County Judge Leslie Beiers ordered the Department of Corrections to respond to the allegations before May 11.

The department maintains that it has taken the necessary steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within state correctional facilities.

As of Wednesday, 33 inmates at Moose Lake had tested positive for COVID-19. Another 31 were presumed to have the disease, and 30 staff members also tested positive.

