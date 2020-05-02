Minneapolis police investigating a shooting that wounded 1 person early Saturday morning – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Police Department says it is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 1:38 a.m., police officers responded to the intersection of 21st and Franklin Avenues after being alerted by ShotSpotter technology to the sound of possible gunshots.

While on their way to the area, police received a call from an adult man at 11 and Franklin, who said he had been shot.

Police located the man and treated his injuries. He was then taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center; his injuries are described as non-fatal.