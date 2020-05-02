Michigan Families Thank Retired Mail Carrier With Neighborhood Farewell – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A Portage neighborhood met this week saying goodbye to a man who passes them every day.

American postal worker Larry Doherty announced that he will retire after 47 years.

To thank him, families along his normal route put up posters and decorated his mailbox.

After 21 years serving this neighborhood, he says work means more than ever.

