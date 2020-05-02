Michigan approved for nearly $ 390 million in federal education funds – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, MICH. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Michigan has been approved by the United States Department of Education for nearly $ 390 million in federal emergency aid funds for elementary and secondary schools, the Michigan Department of Education announced.

The $ 13.2 billion ESSER fund provides emergency relief funds to address the impact that the COVID-19 public health crisis has had, and continues to have, on primary and secondary schools in the United States. ESSER funding was included as part of the federal $ 2 billion Coronavirus Federal Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).

"These are vitally important resources to help our schools reduce the stress caused by this global pandemic," said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. "Schools can use the funds to meet a variety of current educational needs, but they must recognize that these funds are unique revenues."

The Michigan Department of Education will award 90 percent of the $ 389,796,984 in emergency relief funds to eligible local school districts under the Title I, Part A 2019-20 funding formula, as required by the CARES Act.

ESSER funds are a one-time allotment and will not be continuing funds for school districts, Rice said, and strongly recommended that districts reflect carefully on the best uses of these funds, particularly given their technology needs and efforts to preserve their staff and services. for children. in a challenging financial environment

To receive funds, districts will submit an online application that includes a brief description of their most important educational needs; information on how they will provide equitable access to students, teachers, parents and families; and a budget that describes your intended use of the allocated funds. School districts are encouraged to begin planning to meet these application requirements. There will be additional reporting requirements associated with this grant program, many of which have yet to be defined by USED.

In accordance with the guidance transmitted by USED, local school districts may use ESSER funds for activities that align with the following:

Any activity authorized by the ESEA of 1965, including the Hawaii Native Education Act and the Alaska Native Education Equity, Support and Assistance Act, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the Education for All Act. Adults and Family Literacy, the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, or subtitle B of Title VII of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

Coordinate the preparedness and response efforts of local school districts with state, local, tribal, and territorial public health departments, and other relevant agencies, to improve coordinated responses among such entities to prevent, prepare, and respond to the coronavirus.

Provide principals and other school leaders with the resources necessary to address the needs of their individual schools.

Activities to address the unique needs of low-income children or students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, street students, and youth in foster care, including how outreach and delivery of services will meet the needs of each population.

Develop and implement procedures and systems to improve the preparedness and response efforts of local school districts.

Training and professional development for local school district staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases.

Purchase supplies to disinfect and clean the facilities of a local school district, including buildings operated by that agency.

Plan and coordinate during long-term closings, including how to provide meals to eligible students, how to provide online learning technology to all students, how to provide guidance to meet the requirements of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and how to ensure that other educational services can continue to be provided in accordance with all federal, state and local requirements.

Purchase of educational technology (including hardware, software, and connectivity) for students receiving services from the local school district that aids in regular and substantive educational interaction between students and classroom instructors, including low-income students and students with disabilities, which may include assistive technology or adaptive equipment.

Provide mental health services and supports.

Planning and implementing activities related to summer learning and supplemental after-school programs, including providing classroom instruction or online learning during the summer months and addressing the needs of low-income students, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, homeless students and children. in foster care.

Other activities that are necessary to maintain the operation and continuity of services in the local school districts and continue to employ the existing staff of the local school district.

Section 18003 of Division B of the CARES Act provides MDE with the opportunity to reserve up to 10 percent of the state ESSER fund award to support permitted activities.

MDE will use the allowed reserve to establish an educational equity fund. These dollars will go to eligible local school districts, with the primary goal of reducing the digital divide in Michigan's school communities. Additional information, including application guidelines and eligibility criteria, will be available in the coming weeks.

