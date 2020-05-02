Michael Jordan's agent claims NBA legend turned down $ 100 million for an appearance at a two-hour event

NBA G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan makes headlines almost two decades after retirement thanks to ESPN documentary series The last Dance, which tells the story of Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls. But, according to his agent, David Falk, Jordan has not been interested in the spotlight since he abandoned his basketball career.

During an appearance on WFAN Boomer and Gio This week, Falk explained that Jordan continues to receive incredible offers even though he retired from the NBA in 2003. But he's extremely demanding when it comes to the events he sticks with, and money doesn't matter.

🏆 # 1 Michael Jordan's NBA Finals Averages in 1991 … The Last Dance continues on Sunday, May 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/DxK4dJw648 – NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2020

“I brought you a deal three years ago for $ 100 million. All he had to do was, apart from giving his name and likeness, make a two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down, "Falk explained.

He says he admires Jordan because the basketball legend has been so successful that he has a chance to do what he wants and reject things he doesn't want. Falk noted that Jordan is "very, very selective in the things he wants to get involved in."

The last Dance is a 10-part series that focuses on the historic Chicago Bulls season 1997-1998, which was not only Jordan's last season with the team, but the last with coach Phil Jackson. On the way to winning his sixth championship in the 1990s, Jordan and his teammates, including Scottie Pippen, Stever Kerr, and the notorious bad boy Dennis Rodman, endured a season filled with drama.

ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance,quot; has surpassed Netflix's "King of the Tiger,quot; as the world's most requested documentary https://t.co/AfbwZ7vWm2 – Bloomberg (@business) April 29, 2020

Jordan, Coach Jackson and the Bulls allowed NBA Entertainment to follow them throughout the historic season and document their final championship together. The last Dance It features unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with more than 100 people close to the team. Jordan agreed to be filmed during the final season because he had control over the footage. It is up to him if it would ever become a documentary, and he finally accepted after the success of full-length documentaries, like ESPN's. DO: Made in America and from Netflix Making an assassin.

Ad

The first two episodes of The last Dance aired on April 19, and ESPN will air two new episodes every Sunday night until the end on May 17. All 10 episodes will air on ESPN and the ESPN app in the US. USA and can be broadcast outside the US USA on Netflix.



Post views:

0 0