A new page six report revealed some of the nicknames Meghan Markle got at Kensington Palace. A palace employee who spoke to British author Tom Quinn made some surprising claims about the royal family, including Princess Diana, who had a habit of sunbathing without clothes.

Diana reportedly thought she was safe from being seen by helicopters in the area, but apparently was not. According to the newspaper, he was finally informed that helicopters generally come equipped with high-resolution binoculars.

Tom Quinn's new book then revealed the names of Meghan Markle, including "Me-Gain," "Di-Lite," "Di-2,quot; and the "Duchess of Difficulties," among other terms. It is not entirely clear why they gave him the titles, however they are obviously not flattering.

As previously reported today, Stanley Johnson speculated on who was the primary decision maker regarding Meghan and Harry's departure from the royal family earlier in the year. Stanley told reporters that he thought it was probably Meghan who made the decision.

According to Boris Johnson's father, the British prime minister, it is entirely plausible that Meghan was the one "to play a leading role here." Johnson went on to tell a story of his mother and father, who, after the war, went to live on a quiet farm.

Johnson said it may have something to do with the differences between American and British culture. In other words, Johnson suggested that Meghan longed for a life in the limelight, including paparazzi, and that it might have something to do with her American experience and, more specifically, with Hollywood.

In other news, sources who spoke to the Really obsessed Last week's podcast said Meghan hoped to restart her lifestyle blog, The Tig. The media has compared it to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, which would obviously be a direct competitor.

As most know, Meghan and Harry's departure from the royal family caused huge controversy in media headlines, including in the UK. Markle is currently in a legal battle with the owners of The Daily Mail, Associated Newspaper.



