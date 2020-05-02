Meghan Markle may have played a key role in her and Harry's move to Los Angeles, says Stanley Johnson

New reports have indicated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have voluntarily chosen to live in a paparazzi "hot spot,quot; in the city of Los Angeles, despite their continuing legal battles with the British media and frequent complaints of toxic press tactics. .

However, according to Saga magazine, Stanley Johnson, the father of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, believes that Meghan chose to move to the aforementioned area and was probably the one who pushed for the relocation.

When asked by the reporter what he thought, Stanley explained that it was reasonable to assume that Meghan was the mastermind behind the operation. He said he can't help but think that she "played a leading role here."

The 79-year-old man went on to say that Markle's decision to return to North America could have to do with simple differences between the British and the Americans. Johnson provided an example to show exactly what he meant.

She claims that her mother decided to spend the rest of her life on a remote Exmoor farm after her husband's recovery from war wounds. According to Johnson, Meghan may not have the same cultural predisposition to live a quiet life in the UK.

Johnson hinted that, because of his upbringing in North America, he may want a much noisier life, so to speak. However, Johnson praised Meghan and Harry for their philanthropic work in the same interview, adding that he was truly sad to see them leave the British royal family.

According to Johnson, Meghan and Harry's charity work has been a great contribution to the world, especially in the case of wildlife conservation and women's issues. As previously reported, Meghan and Harry announced that they would be leaving the British royal family in early 2020.

It wasn't long after Prince Andrew's catastrophic fall from grace due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the accused sex offender who died of suicide behind bars. Also, there were rumors of trouble in paradise for months before the couple finally decided to leave.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have engaged in a bitter fight with the Associated Newspaper, the owners of The Daily Mail.



