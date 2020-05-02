Meghan Markle & # 39; surprised & # 39; by the judge's decision in favor of the British tabloid

WENN

Lawyers representing the Duchess of Sussex respond quickly after a judge decided to dismiss some of her allegations against the media amid a legal war.

Lawyers representing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex They promised to continue their legal dispute against the Post on Sunday, despite losing their first battle with tabloid editors for publishing excerpts from a letter he wrote to his father.

Meghan is suing the heads of the associated newspapers after the content of a "private and confidential" handwritten note she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018 they were published in the newspaper of the weekend.

Prince harryPlaintiff's wife is seeking damages for the alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and violation of the Data Protection Act, but lost the first stage of the legal fight after the judge of the British Supreme Court Mr. Justice Warby Crossed out parts of Meghan's case after a virtual hearing.

In a ruling on Friday, May 1, 2020, he wrote: "Some of the allegations are dismissed as irrelevant for the purpose for which they are alleged. Some are struck out for the additional or alternative reason that they are not adequately detailed. I have also acted to limit the case to what is reasonably necessary and proportionate in order to do justice between these parties. "

He also rejected Meghan's claims that Associated Newspapers staff acted "dishonestly" by citing only excerpts from the letter.

But defeat in court has not deterred the former actress, who has promised to "move on" with the case.

A statement from his attorneys at Schillings says: "The Duchess's rights were violated; the legal limits were crossed around privacy … Today's ruling makes it very clear that the core elements of this case do not change."

They add: "As part of this process, the extremes to which the Sunday Post used distorting, manipulative and dishonest tactics to attack the Duchess of Sussex have been fully exposed. While the judge acknowledges that there is a claim for non-compliance with Privacy and Copyright, we are surprised to see that its ruling suggests that dishonest behavior is not relevant.

"However, we respect the judge's decision as the strong case against Associated will continue to focus on the subject of a private, intimate and handwritten letter from a daughter to her father that was published by The Mail on Sunday. This serious violation of Anyone's right to privacy is obvious and illegal, and The Mail on Sunday must be held accountable for their actions. "

The heads of the associated newspapers, which also own the Daily Mail, MailOnline and Metro, have denied all charges in the lawsuit. They have not commented on the latest developments.

The Duchess and Prince Harry, who recently separated from the British royal family and currently live in California, have been fighting with the UK media for years: Harry is also suing the owners of The Sun and The Daily Mirror. for the way the newspapers have done it. he covered his life, accusing Mirror journalists of hacking into his voicemail messages.