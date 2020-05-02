Megan Thee Stallion honors her late mother with a beautiful birthday message

On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion went to social media to share a beautiful message honoring her late mother Holly Thomas for her birthday.

Megan shared a flashback photo of herself and her mother and said, "Happy Birthday Mom 💛💛💛 I miss you every day! I know you're taking care of me by encouraging and keeping me going. I don't physically have you here telling me what to do, so I've been trying to figure it out on my own by remembering all the advice and lessons you've taught me before. You're such a strong woman and I promise to make you proud and be one too! We love you, Holly!

Beyoncé also took the time to honor Megan's mother by sharing her and Megan's image on her website.

Megan's mother Holly unfortunately passed away last year after losing her battle to a long-standing cancerous brain tumor.

Latest vacation season It was the first time Megan had celebrated the holidays without her mother, and on Christmas Eve, Megan took the time to cheer on her fans who had been dealing with the celebration of the holidays after experiencing a great loss.

Like us previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion has just released the official remix to her hit single "Savage,quot; from her latest project "Suga,quot;. The official remix features none other than Beyoncé, and proceeds from the record go to Bread of Life Houston to support the City of Houston during this current pandemic.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94