Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, five years later: hugely successful fights we had to wait for

When it comes to whetting your appetite for the big event through a combination of trickery, politicking, and delaying tactics, boxing is a sport in its own league.

But, while most of the main promoters see their abilities to allow a "marinated,quot; combat as something akin to an art, the frustration among fans generally occurs long before the fights they want to take place.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s unanimous victory over Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas five years ago today is a good example.

Conversations about pound-for-pound king Mayweather facing Pacquiao first emerged when the Philippine sensation leapt two weight classes to hit an Oscar De La Hoya in December 2008. The interim period did little for Pacquiao and the sport. per se.

Who should I fight next? – Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) March 23, 2019

As the list below shows, a special fight is needed to manage the weight of such expectation.

Joe Frazier against Muhammad Ali I (March 8, 1971)

We can't really blame the promoters for waiting for this, as Ali suffered a forced 3 1/2 years absence after a refusal to be drafted into the Vietnam War. In his absence, Frazier became a formidable heavyweight champion in his own right, and, four years after his previous title defense, Ali had a chance to regain his title in expectant Madison Square Garden.

It was worth the wait?

Absolutely. It takes a special fight to rise to the challenge of the "The Fight of the Century,quot; promotional banner. This was special. Ali's abilities on mercury came to the fore from the start, but Frazier used to be relentless and changed course for "The Greatest." A characteristic left hook shook Ali in his boots in Round 11 and another put him on the seat of his shorts during a dramatic final round. Frazier won a unanimous point verdict and the most fascinating rivalry in boxing history was on the way to the terrifying brutality of his final act in Manila.

Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns (April 15, 1985)

Middleweight king Hagler would face Hearns three years earlier before the latter suffered a hand injury. A delay turned into a cancellation, something that left a seething animosity within Hagler. That was fueled by a press tour of 21 cities to promote "The War." Enough was enough, and when the first bell rang at Caesars Palace, the two men began trying to remove their heads.

"There has been no boxing at all, just fight here!" #In this day 35 years ago, a fight, and a first round, which still gives chills. Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns more than delivered on 4.15.85. pic.twitter.com/9yWzoUWNDn – Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 15, 2020

It was worth the wait?

Yes, yes and three times yes. The eight minutes of rebellious mayhem that Hagler and Hearns shared together are frequently cited as the greatest fight of all time and serve as a barometer against which all other claims to boxing entertainment are measured. The first round is still not credible since both men unloaded a torrent of heavy shots. Both were injured, Hagler was severely cut, but efforts made the most of Hearns, who was unable to beat the count when "Wonderful,quot; deposited his exhausted body on the canvas for one minute in Round 3.

Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson (June 8, 2002)

After training as teens, Lewis was unlikely to have anticipated that he and Tyson would be nearing 40 by the time they met in a professional ring. But Britain's first reign as a heavyweight champion coincided with Tyson's prison sentence for rape, while he won the title a second time against an Evander Holyfield with infamously diminished ears after a rematch with "Iron Mike,quot;. Add that both men are on both sides of the HBO and Showtime pay-per-view division, Lewis' loss of shock to Hasim Rahman and Tyson bit his foe in the opening media event and it's a wonder that their Memphis reunion has taken place.

It was worth the wait?

Lewis will certainly think about it because he emphatically left him as the last man standing in a heavyweight era, with nothing to prove. However, Tyson was a far cry from the "Baddest Man on the Planet,quot; at this stage and offered shortly after a moderately encouraging first round. There was even a sense that Lewis supported him until the end of Round 8 to prolong the punishment. In hindsight, Lewis battling adversity against top Vitali Klitschko next time stands out as a better achievement, while Tyson was on his way to consecutive losses to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride and a sad career finale.

Bernard Hopkins vs. Roy Jones Jr. (April 3, 2010)

Waiting 17 years and a record-breaking career as a middleweight champion for revenge would drive most men mad. Hopkins is not the majority of men. During his initial fight in 1993, Jones mistook him for 12 rounds. Both would achieve greatness, but would stay away from each other's orbits for almost two decades.

It was worth the wait?

Like Lewis, Hopkins was very pleased with this redemptive triumph. But feats that defied the cunning veteran's age at the end of his career were often more enjoyable on paper than in the ring. A defensive teacher to thwart the best, Hopkins in his 40s was never particularly easy to see. And while great Philly did impressively peak, Jones's best days were in the rearview mirror. On both sides of this frantic and tainted encounter, Danny Green and Denis Lebedev knocked him out.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao (May 2, 2015)

As the sport's biggest draw, Mayweather was a master at making sure he fought the best on his terms at the time of his choice. Did the Pacquiao that went through Ricky Hatton and hit Miguel Cotto in 2009 posed too much risk? Nine fights and five years later, "Pacman,quot; had yet to register another stoppage and had been brutally knocked out by his nemesis Juan Manuel Márquez. The Money team was ready to do business.

It was worth the wait?

Mayweather was truly masterful here, baffled Pacquiao and was left without a clear winner. However, a brilliant performance doesn't necessarily make it a brilliant contest, a constant almost during Mayweather's last unmatched race. The possibility that Pacquiao would throw fewer punches than his rival would have been unfathomable five years earlier, when this competition would have been much more competitive and rewarding.

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez (September 16, 2017)

Mayweather's cunning moment of when to box an opponent was also evident when he raised a rookie Alvarez in 2013. The Mexican pound-for-pound crown claimant was paying attention. Middleweight title victories against Cotto and Amir Khan reached weights below the 160-pound limit before giving up a division to dethrone Liam Smith instead of facing off against Golovkin, who was busy with a succession of middleweights. all over his head. After a totally Mexican grudge match against Julio César Chávez Jr., it was the right time.

It was worth the wait?

Yes, a great drama! Canelo and GGG served 12 rounds of highly-rated pulsating action and absorbed each other's best shots, a particular novelty for any Golovkin opponent. Few doubted the Kazakh superstar had done enough to take the verdict on the cards, but a split-decision draw meant they were forced to meet again in Las Vegas a year later. That time, another disputed decision in an even better fight was Alvarez's path, and a third match is on the way.